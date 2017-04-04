Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Hora 22

Con Eduardo Peña

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Clasificaciones tras la segunda etapa

Clasificaciones de la 57 Vuelta al País Vasco tras la disputa de la segunda etapa, Pamplona-Elciego (173,4 kms.), en la que ganó el suizo Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) y tras la cual australiano Michael Matthews (Sunweb) sigue líder.

04/04/2017 - ( hace 10 horas )

Elciego (Álava, España), 4 abr (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 57 Vuelta al País Vasco tras la disputa de la segunda etapa, Pamplona-Elciego (173,4 kms.), en la que ganó el suizo Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) y tras la cual australiano Michael Matthews (Sunweb) sigue líder.

Clasificación segunda etapa Pamplona-Elciego (173,4 kms.):

.1. Michael Albasini(SUI/Orica-Scott) 4h35'22"

.2. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/Quick Step) m.t.

.3. Jean de Bie (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

.4. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

.5. Paul Martens (ALE/LottoNL-Jumbo) m.t.

.6. Matej Mohoric (ESL/UAE Abu Dhabi) m.t.

.7. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar) m.t.

.8. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ) m.t

.9. Manuele Mori (ITA/UAE Abu Dhabi) m.t.

10. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Sky) m.t.

...

35. Ion Izagirre (ESP/Baharain-Merida) m.t.

72. Sergio Luis Henao (COL/Sky) m.t

86. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek Segafredo) m.t.

Clasificación general

.1. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) 8h20'29"

.2. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/Quick Step) m.t.

.3. Jean de Bie (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.

.4. Michael Schwarzmann (ALE/Bora-Hangsgrohe)m.t

.5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar) m.t.

.6. Jay McCarthy (AUS/Bora) m.t

.7. Matej Mohoric (ESL/UAE Abu Dhabi) m.t.

.8. Patrick Konrad (AUT/Bora-Hangsgrohe) m.t.

.9. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Sky) m.t.

10. Anthony Roux (FRA/FDJ) m.t

...

23. Ion Izagirre (ESP/Baharain-Merida) m.t.

46. Sergio Luis Henao (COL/Sky) m.t

113 Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek Segafredo) m.t. EFE

ro/ism

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas