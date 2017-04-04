Clasificaciones tras la segunda etapa

Elciego (Álava, España), 4 abr (EFE).- Clasificaciones de la 57
Vuelta al País Vasco tras la disputa de la segunda etapa,
Pamplona-Elciego (173,4 kms.), en la que ganó el suizo Michael
Albasini (Orica-Scott) y tras la cual australiano Michael Matthews
(Sunweb) sigue líder.
Clasificación segunda etapa Pamplona-Elciego (173,4 kms.):
.1. Michael Albasini(SUI/Orica-Scott) 4h35'22"
.2. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/Quick Step) m.t.
.3. Jean de Bie (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
.4. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
.5. Paul Martens (ALE/LottoNL-Jumbo) m.t.
.6. Matej Mohoric (ESL/UAE Abu Dhabi) m.t.
.7. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar) m.t.
.8. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ) m.t
.9. Manuele Mori (ITA/UAE Abu Dhabi) m.t.
10. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Sky) m.t.
...
35. Ion Izagirre (ESP/Baharain-Merida) m.t.
72. Sergio Luis Henao (COL/Sky) m.t
86. Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek Segafredo) m.t.
Clasificación general
.1. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) 8h20'29"
.2. Maximiliano Richeze (ARG/Quick Step) m.t.
.3. Jean de Bie (BEL/Lotto Soudal) m.t.
.4. Michael Schwarzmann (ALE/Bora-Hangsgrohe)m.t
.5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/Movistar) m.t.
.6. Jay McCarthy (AUS/Bora) m.t
.7. Matej Mohoric (ESL/UAE Abu Dhabi) m.t.
.8. Patrick Konrad (AUT/Bora-Hangsgrohe) m.t.
.9. Michal Kwiatkowski (POL/Sky) m.t.
10. Anthony Roux (FRA/FDJ) m.t
...
23. Ion Izagirre (ESP/Baharain-Merida) m.t.
46. Sergio Luis Henao (COL/Sky) m.t
113 Alberto Contador (ESP/Trek Segafredo) m.t. EFE
ro/ism