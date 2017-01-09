Hable con el programa

El Leeds se clasifica para dieciseisavos tras ganar 1-2 en Cambridge

Redacción Deportes, 9 ene (EFE).- El Leeds United, que milita en la liga Championship (segunda), se clasificó este lunes para los dieciseisavos de final de la Copa de Inglaterra de fútbol tras ganar con remontada por 1-2 a domicilio al Cambridge United, de la cuarta categoría, en el último partido de la tercera ronda.

En la siguiente fase el Leeds se enfrentará contra el ganador de la eliminatoria entre el Sutton y el AFC Wimbledon, que se resolverá en un desempate el 17 de enero.

-- Resultados de la tercera ronda de la FA Cup:

- Lunes 9 de enero:

Cambridge United 1 - LEEDS UNITED 2

- Viernes:

West Ham 0 - MANCHESTER CITY 5

- Sábado:

MANCHESTER UNITED 4 - Reading 0

ACCRINGTON STAN. 2 - Luton 1

Barrow 0 - ROCHDALE 2

Birmingham 1 - Newcastle 1

Blackpool 0 - Barnsley 0

Bolton Wanderers 0 - Crystal Palace 0

BRENTFORD 5 - Eastleigh 1

BRIGHTON 2 - MK Dons 0

Bristol 0 - Fleetwood Town 0

Everton 1 - LEICESTER 2

HUDDERSFIELD 4 - Port Vale 0

HULL 2 - Swansea 0

Ipswich Town 2 - Lincoln 2

MILLWALL 3 - Bournemouth 0

Norwich 2 - Southampton 2

Queens Park Rangers 1 - BLACKBURN ROVERS 2

Rotherham 2 - OXFORD UNITED 3

Stoke 0 - WOLVERHAMPTON 2

Sunderland 0 - Burnley 0

Sutton 0 - AFC Wimbledon 0

WATFORD 2 - Burton Albion 0

West Bromwich 1 - DERBY COUNTY 2

WIGAN 2 - Nottingham Forest 0

WYCOMBE 2 - Stourbridge 1

Preston 1 - ARSENAL 2

- Domingo 8 de enero:

Cardiff 1 - FULHAM 2

Liverpool 0 - Plymouth 0

CHELSEA 4 - Peterborough 1

MIDDLESBROUGH 3 - Sheffield Wednesday 0

TOTTENHAM 2 - Aston Villa 0

- Desempates (replay):

. 17 de enero:

Lincoln - Ipswich

Burnley - Sunderland

Fleetwood - Bristol City

AFC Wimbledon - Sutton

Crystal Palace - Bolton

. 18 de enero:

Newcastle - Birmingham

Barnsley - Blackpool

Southampton - Norwich

Liverpool - Plymouth

- Cruces de los dieciseisavos de final (27-30 de enero):

Middlesbrough - Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace o Bolton - Manchester City

Blackburn - Barnsley o Blackpool

Fulham - Hull

Tottenham - Wycombe

Derby - Leicester

Oxford - Newcastle o Birmingham

Sutton o AFC Wimbledon - Leeds

Plymouth o Liverpool - Wolves

Southampton o Norwich - Arsenal

Lincoln o Ipswich - Brighton

Chelsea - Brentford

Manchester United - Wigan

Millwall - Watford

Rochdale - Huddersfield

Burnley o Sunderland - Fleetwood o Bristol City. EFE

