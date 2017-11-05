Hable con el programa

Goleadores y marcador de la 11ª jornada de la Premier League

05/11/2017 - ( hace 5 minutos )

Londres, 5 nov (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la undécima jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------

Tottenham 1 Son (64)

Crystal Palace 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City 3 De Bruyne (19), Agüero (50,p), G.Jesús (74)

Arsenal 1 Lacazette (65)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea .

Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton .

Watford .(16:30 GMT)

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Stoke 2 Shaqiri (39), Crouch (73)

Leicester 2 Iborra (33), Mahrez (60)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Huddersfield 1 Van La Parra (44)

West Bromwich 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Newcastle 0

Bournemouth 1 Cook (90+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton 0

Burnley 1 Vokes (81)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 0

Brighton 1 Murray (29)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 1 Lanzini (55)

Liverpool 4 Salah (21, 75), Matip (24), Oxlade-Chamberlain (56)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 12 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 18 de noviembre: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Huddersfield Town (15:00 GMT), Burnley-Swansea City (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Manchester City (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (15:00 GMT) y Manchester United-Newcastle United (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 19 de noviembre: Watford-West Ham United (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 20 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Stoke City (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/ism

