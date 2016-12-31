Goleadores y marcador de la 19ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 31 dic (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la decimonovena
jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ V I E R N E S --------------------------
Hull 2 Dawson (6), Snodgrass (65)
Everton 2 Marshall (45+1,pp), Barkley (84)
------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------
Burnley 4 Gray (31, 51, 53), Barnes (67,p)
Sunderland 1 Defoe (71)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea 4 Cahill (34), Willian (57, 65), Diego Costa (85)
Stoke 2 Martins Indi (46), Crouch (64)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester 1 Slimani (20)
West Ham 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 2 Martial (85), Pogb (86)
Middlesbrough 1 Leadbitter (67)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton 1 Long (41)
West Bromwich 2 Phillips (43), Robson-Kanu (50)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 0
Bournemouth 3 Afobé (25), Fraser (45+1), King (88)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (8)
Manchester City 0
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Watford .
Tottenham .(13:30 GMT)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Arsenal .
Crystal Palace .(16:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 20 de la Premier League:
- Lunes 2 de enero: Middlesbrough-Leicester (12:30 GMT),
Everton-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (15:00
GMT), Sunderland-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Hull (15:00
GMT) y West Ham-Manchester United (17:15 GMT).
- Martes 3 de enero: Bournemouth-Arsenal (19:45 GMT), Crystal
Palace-Swansea (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Watford (20:00 GMT).
- Miércoles 4 de enero: Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (20:00 GMT).
