Goleadores y marcador de la 19ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la decimonovena jornada de la Premier League:

31/12/2016 - ( hace 16 horas )

Londres, 31 dic (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la decimonovena jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ V I E R N E S --------------------------

Hull 2 Dawson (6), Snodgrass (65)

Everton 2 Marshall (45+1,pp), Barkley (84)

------------------------- S Á B A D O ---------------------------

Burnley 4 Gray (31, 51, 53), Barnes (67,p)

Sunderland 1 Defoe (71)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 4 Cahill (34), Willian (57, 65), Diego Costa (85)

Stoke 2 Martins Indi (46), Crouch (64)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 1 Slimani (20)

West Ham 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 2 Martial (85), Pogb (86)

Middlesbrough 1 Leadbitter (67)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton 1 Long (41)

West Bromwich 2 Phillips (43), Robson-Kanu (50)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 0

Bournemouth 3 Afobé (25), Fraser (45+1), King (88)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (8)

Manchester City 0

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Watford .

Tottenham .(13:30 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Arsenal .

Crystal Palace .(16:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 20 de la Premier League:

- Lunes 2 de enero: Middlesbrough-Leicester (12:30 GMT), Everton-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Hull (15:00 GMT) y West Ham-Manchester United (17:15 GMT).

- Martes 3 de enero: Bournemouth-Arsenal (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Swansea (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Watford (20:00 GMT).

- Miércoles 4 de enero: Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/jl

