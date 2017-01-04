Hable con el programa

Goleadores y marcador de la 20ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League:

04/01/2017 - ( hace 1 horas )

Londres, 4 ene (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League:

----------------------MIÉRCOLES------------------------

Tottenham 2 Alli (45+1, 54)

Chelsea 0

-------------------------MARTES---------------------------

Bournemouth 3 Daniels (16), Wilson (20,p), Fraser (58)

Arsenal 3 Alexis (70), Lucas Pérez (75), Giroud (90+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 1 Zaha (83)

Swansea 2 Mawson (42), Rangel (88)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 2 Shawcross (45+3), Crouch (49)

Watford 0

--------------------------LUNES----------------------------

Middlesbrough 0

Leicester 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 3 Valencia (73), Baines (81,p), Lukaku (89)

Southampton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City 2 Clichy (58), Agüero (62)

Burnley 1 Mee (70)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 2 Defoe (25,p; 84,p)

Liverpool 2 Sturridge (19), Mané (72)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 3 Brunt (49), McAuley (62), Morrison (73)

Hull City 1 Snodgrass (21)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 0

Manchester Utd 2 Mata (63), Ibrahimovic (78)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT), Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT). EFE

