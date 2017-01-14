Goleadores y marcador de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 14 ene (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésimo
primera jornada de la Premier League:
-------------------------- S Á B A D O --------------------------
Tottenham 4 Kane (11, 77, 81), McAuley (26,pp)
West Bromwich 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 1 Barton (78)
Southampton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Hull City 3 Abel Hernández (32, 50); Mings (62,pp)
Bournemouth 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 1 Defoe (40)
Stoke 3 Arnautovic (15, 22), Crouch (34)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 0
Arsenal 4 Giroud (37), Cork (54,pp), Naughton (67,pp),
Alexis (73)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 0
Middlesbrough 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 3 Feghouli (68), Carroll (79), Lanzini (86)
Crystal Palace 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester .
Chelsea .(17:30 GMT)
------------------------- D O M I N G O -------------------------
Everton .
Manchester City .(13:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd .
Liverpool .(16:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 22 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 21 de enero: Liverpool-Swansea (12:30 GMT),
Bournemouth-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT),
Middlesbrough-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Manchester United (15:00
GMT), West Bromwich-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Manchester
City-Tottenham (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 22 de enero: Southampton-Leicester (12:00 GMT),
Arsenal-Burnley (14:15 GMT) y Chelsea-Hull City (16:30 GMT). EFE
jp/apa