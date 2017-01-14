Hable con el programa

Goleadores y marcador de la 21ª jornada de la Premier League

14/01/2017 - ( hace 12 horas )

Londres, 14 ene (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésimo primera jornada de la Premier League:

-------------------------- S Á B A D O --------------------------

Tottenham 4 Kane (11, 77, 81), McAuley (26,pp)

West Bromwich 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Barton (78)

Southampton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City 3 Abel Hernández (32, 50); Mings (62,pp)

Bournemouth 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 1 Defoe (40)

Stoke 3 Arnautovic (15, 22), Crouch (34)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 0

Arsenal 4 Giroud (37), Cork (54,pp), Naughton (67,pp), Alexis (73)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 0

Middlesbrough 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 3 Feghouli (68), Carroll (79), Lanzini (86)

Crystal Palace 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 0

Chelsea 3 Marcos Alonso (6, 51), Pedro (71)

------------------------- D O M I N G O -------------------------

Everton .

Manchester City .(13:30 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd .

Liverpool .(16:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 22 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 21 de enero: Liverpool-Swansea (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Manchester United (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Tottenham (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 22 de enero: Southampton-Leicester (12:00 GMT), Arsenal-Burnley (14:15 GMT) y Chelsea-Hull City (16:30 GMT). EFE

jp/apa

