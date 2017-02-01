Goleadores y marcador de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 1 feb (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésima
tercera jornada de la Premier League:
----------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------
West Ham 0
Manchester City 4 De Bruyne (17), Silva (21), Gabriel Jesús (39),
Touré (67)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 0
Hull City 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke 1 Crouch (7)
Everton 1 Coleman (39)
-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------
Arsenal 1 Iwobi (58)
Watford 2 Kaboul (10), Deeney (13)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth 0
Crystal Palace 2 Dann (46), Benteke (90+2)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Burnley 1 Vokes (87)
Leicester 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 1 Negredo (17,p)
West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Sunderland 0
Tottenham 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea 2 Mawson (38), Sigurdsson (70)
Southampton 1 Long (57)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (57)
Chelsea 1 David Luiz (24)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), Crystal
Palace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Hull
City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT),
Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) y
Tottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) y
Leicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT). EFE
jp/ism