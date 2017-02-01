Hable con el programa

Goleadores y marcador de la 23ª jornada de la Premier League

01/02/2017 - ( hace 2 horas )

Londres, 1 feb (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la vigésima tercera jornada de la Premier League:

----------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------

West Ham 0

Manchester City 4 De Bruyne (17), Silva (21), Gabriel Jesús (39),

Touré (67)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 0

Hull City 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke 1 Crouch (7)

Everton 1 Coleman (39)

-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------

Arsenal 1 Iwobi (58)

Watford 2 Kaboul (10), Deeney (13)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 0

Crystal Palace 2 Dann (46), Benteke (90+2)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Vokes (87)

Leicester 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Negredo (17,p)

West Bromwich 1 Morrison (6)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 0

Tottenham 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 2 Mawson (38), Sigurdsson (70)

Southampton 1 Long (57)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 1 Wijnaldum (57)

Chelsea 1 David Luiz (24)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 24 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 4 de febrero: Chelsea-Arsenal (12:30 GMT), Crystal Palace-Sunderland (15:00 GMT), Everton-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), Southampton-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Watford-Burnley (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Stoke (15:00 GMT) y Tottenham Hotspur-Middlesbrough (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 5 de febrero: Manchester City-Swansea (13:30 GMT) y Leicester-Manchester United (16:00 GMT). EFE

jp/ism

