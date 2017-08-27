Goleadores y marcador de la 3ª jornada de la Premier League

Redacción deportes, 27 ago (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la
tercera jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------
Bournemouth 1 Daniels (13)
Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesús (21), Sterling (97)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Crystal Palace 0
Swansea 2 Abraham (44), J.Ayew (48)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Huddersfield 0
Southampton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Newcastle 3 Joselu (36), Clark (72), Mitrovic (86)
West Ham 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 0
Brighton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 2 Rashford (70), Fellaini (82)
Leicester 0
------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------
Chelsea 2 Cesc Fàbregas (27) y Morata (40)
Everton 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Brom 1 Jay Rodriguez (61)
Stoke 1 Crouch (77)
----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool 4 Firmino (17), Mané (40), Salah (57) y
Sturridge (77)
Arsenal 0
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tottenham 1 Alli (49)
Burnley 1 Wood (92)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT),
Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West
Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT),
Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT)
y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y
Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town
(19:00 GMT). EFE
jv/og