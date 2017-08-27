Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

La W

con Julio Sánchez Cristo

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Goleadores y marcador de la 3ª jornada de la Premier League

Goleadores y marcador de la tercera jornada de la Premier League:

27/08/2017 - ( hace 17 horas )

Redacción deportes, 27 ago (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la tercera jornada de la Premier League:

------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------

Bournemouth 1 Daniels (13)

Manchester City 2 Gabriel Jesús (21), Sterling (97)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 0

Swansea 2 Abraham (44), J.Ayew (48)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Huddersfield 0

Southampton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Newcastle 3 Joselu (36), Clark (72), Mitrovic (86)

West Ham 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 0

Brighton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 2 Rashford (70), Fellaini (82)

Leicester 0

------------------------ D O M I N G O --------------------------

Chelsea 2 Cesc Fàbregas (27) y Morata (40)

Everton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Brom 1 Jay Rodriguez (61)

Stoke 1 Crouch (77)

----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 4 Firmino (17), Mané (40), Salah (57) y Sturridge (77)

Arsenal 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Tottenham 1 Alli (49)

Burnley 1 Wood (92)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town (19:00 GMT). EFE

jv/og

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas