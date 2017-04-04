Goleadores y marcador de la 31ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 4 abr (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésima
primera jornada de la Premier League:
-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------
Burnley 1 Boyd (58)
Stoke 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Leicester 2 Slimani (69), Vardy (78)
Sunderland 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Watford 2 Niang (13), Deeney (49)
West Bromwich 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester Utd 1 Ibrahimovic (904, p)
Everton 1 Jagielka (22)
---------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------
Arsenal .
West Ham .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Hull City .
Middlesbrough .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Southampton .
Crystal Palace .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Swansea .
Tottenham .(19:45 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Chelsea .
Manchester City .(20:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Liverpool .
Bournemouth .(20:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 32 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 8 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Watford (12:30 GMT),
Manchester City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Burnley (15:00
GMT), Stoke City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich
Albion-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Swansea City (15:00
GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 9 de abril: Sunderland-Manchester United (13:30 GMT) y
Everton-Leicester City (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 10 de abril: Crystal Palace-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE
jp/ism