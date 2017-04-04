Hable con el programa

Goleadores y marcador de la 31ª jornada de la Premier League

04/04/2017 - ( hace 5 horas )

Londres, 4 abr (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésima primera jornada de la Premier League:

-------------------------- M A R T E S --------------------------

Burnley 1 Boyd (58)

Stoke 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 2 Slimani (69), Vardy (78)

Sunderland 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 2 Niang (13), Deeney (49)

West Bromwich 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester Utd 1 Ibrahimovic (904, p)

Everton 1 Jagielka (22)

---------------------- M I É R C O L E S -----------------------

Arsenal .

West Ham .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City .

Middlesbrough .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Southampton .

Crystal Palace .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea .

Tottenham .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea .

Manchester City .(20:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool .

Bournemouth .(20:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 32 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 8 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Watford (12:30 GMT), Manchester City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Stoke City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 9 de abril: Sunderland-Manchester United (13:30 GMT) y Everton-Leicester City (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 10 de abril: Crystal Palace-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE

