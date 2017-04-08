Goleadores y marcador de la 32ª jornada de la Premier League

Londres, 8 abr (EFE).- Goleadores y marcador de la trigésimo
segunda jornada de la Premier League:
------------------------ S Á B A D O ----------------------------
Tottenham 4 Alli (33), Dier (39), Son (44, 54)
Watford 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Manchester City 3 Elmohamady (31,pp), Agüero (48), Delph (64)
Hull City 1 Ranocchia (85)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Middlesbrough 0
Burnley 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Stoke City 1 Walters (44)
Liverpool 2 Coutinho (70), Firmino (72)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Bromwich 0
Southampton 1 Clasie (25)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
West Ham 1 Kouyaté (44)
Swansea 0
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Bournemouth .
Chelsea .(17:30 GMT)
----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------
Sunderland .
Manchester Utd .(13:30 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Everton .
Leicester City .(16:00 GMT)
------------------------- L U N E S -----------------------------
Crystal Palace .
Arsenal .(20:00 GMT)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-- Jornada 33 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 15 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT),
Crystal Palace-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Burnley (15:00
GMT), Stoke City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-West Ham United
(15:00 GMT), Watford-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y
Southampton-Manchester City (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 16 de abril: West Bromwich Albion-Liverpool (13:30 GMT)
y Manchester United-Chelsea (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 17 de abril: Middlesbrough-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE
jp/apa