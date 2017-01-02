Hable con el programa

Marcador de la 20ª jornada de la Premier League

02/01/2017 - ( hace 3 horas )

Londres, 2 ene (EFE).- Marcador de la vigésima jornada de la Premier League:

-------------------------- L U N E S ----------------------------

Middlesbrough 0

Leicester 0

----------------------------------------------------------------

Everton 3 Valencia (73), Baines (81,p), Lukaku (89)

Southampton 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City 2 Clichy (58), Agüero (62)

Burnley 1 Mee (70)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Sunderland 2 Defoe (25,p; 84,p)

Liverpool 2 Sturridge (19), Mané (72)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 3 Brunt (49), McAuley (62), Morrison (73)

Hull City 1 Snodgrass (21)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Ham 0

Manchester Utd 2 Mata (63), Ibrahimovic (78)

------------------------- M A R T E S ---------------------------

Bournemouth .

Arsenal .(19:45 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace .

Swansea .(20:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City .

Watford .(20:00 GMT)

---------------------- M I É R C O L E S ------------------------

Tottenham .

Chelsea .(20:00 GMT)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT), Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT). EFE

