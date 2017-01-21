Hable con el programa

Marcador de la 22a. jornada

----------------------------------------------------------------- Liverpool 2 Firmino (55 y 69) Swansea City 3 Llorente (48 y 52) y G. Sigurdsson (74) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Bournemouth 2 King (48), Afobe (82) Watford 2 Kabasele (24), Deeney (64) ----------------------------------------------------------------- Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 Coleman (87)

21/01/2017 - ( hace 2 horas )

Madrid, 21 ene (EFE).-

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Liverpool 2 Firmino (55 y 69)

Swansea City 3 Llorente (48 y 52) y G. Sigurdsson (74)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Bournemouth 2 King (48), Afobe (82)

Watford 2 Kabasele (24), Deeney (64)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Crystal Palace 0

Everton 1 Coleman (87)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Middlesbrough 1 Stuani (27)

West Ham 3 Carroll (9, 43), Calleri (95)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Stoke City 1 Mata (19 p.p)

Manchester United 1 Rooney (94)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

West Bromwich 2 Fletcher (30), Brunt (36)

Sunderland 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester City a las 18.30 (17.30 GMT)

Tottenham

----------------------- D O M I N G O ---------------------------

Southampton a las 13.00 (12.00 GMT)

Leicester

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Arsenal a las 15.15 (14.15 GMT)

Burnley

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea a las 17.30 (16.30 GMT)

Hull City

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Vigésima tercera jornada:

. Martes 31 enero

Bournemouth - Crystal Palace

Arsenal - Watford

Burnley - Leicester City

Middlesbrough - West Bromwich

Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City - Southampton

Liverpool - Chelsea

. Miércoles 1 febrero

West Ham United - Manchester City

Manchester United - Hull City

Stoke City - Everton. EFE

jjl/og

