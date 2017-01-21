Marcador de la 22a. jornada

Madrid, 21 ene (EFE).-
Liverpool 2 Firmino (55 y 69)
Swansea City 3 Llorente (48 y 52) y G. Sigurdsson (74)
Bournemouth 2 King (48), Afobe (82)
Watford 2 Kabasele (24), Deeney (64)
Crystal Palace 0
Everton 1 Coleman (87)
Middlesbrough 1 Stuani (27)
West Ham 3 Carroll (9, 43), Calleri (95)
Stoke City 1 Mata (19 p.p)
Manchester United 1 Rooney (94)
West Bromwich 2 Fletcher (30), Brunt (36)
Sunderland 0
Manchester City a las 18.30 (17.30 GMT)
Tottenham
Southampton a las 13.00 (12.00 GMT)
Leicester
Arsenal a las 15.15 (14.15 GMT)
Burnley
Chelsea a las 17.30 (16.30 GMT)
Hull City
Vigésima tercera jornada:
. Martes 31 enero
Bournemouth - Crystal Palace
Arsenal - Watford
Burnley - Leicester City
Middlesbrough - West Bromwich
Sunderland - Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea City - Southampton
Liverpool - Chelsea
. Miércoles 1 febrero
West Ham United - Manchester City
Manchester United - Hull City
Stoke City - Everton. EFE
jjl/og