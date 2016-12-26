Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

La Hora del Regreso

con Carlos Montoya

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Marcador de la decimoctava jornada

26/12/2016 - ( hace 4 horas )

(actualiza con el Hull City - Manchester City)

Redacción deportes, 26 dic (EFE).-

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Watford 1 Troy Deeney (71, pen)

Crystal Palace 1 Yohan Cabaye (26)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Arsenal 1 Oliver Giroud (86)

West Bromwich 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Burnley 1 Andre Gray (81)

Middlesbrough 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Chelsea 3 Pedro (24 y 93), Hazard (49)

Bournemouth 0

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Leicester 0

Everton 2 Kevin Mirallas (51), Romelu Lukaku (91)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Manchester United 3 Daley Blind (39), Ibrahimovic (82), Henrikh

Mkhitaryan (86)

Sunderland 1 Fabio Borini (91)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Swansea 1 Fernando Llorente (89)

West Ham 4 Andre Ayew (13), Winston Reid (50), Michail

Antonio (78), Andrew Carroll (91)

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hull City 0

Manchester City 3 Yaya Touré (73, pen), Kelechi Iheanacho (78)

Curtis Davies (94)

--------------------- M A R T E S -------------------------------

Liverpool 18:15 (17:15 GMT)

Stoke City

-------------------- M I E R C O L E S---------------------------

Southampton 20.45 (19.45 GMT)

Tottenham

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Decimonovena jornada: Viernes 30 diciembre: Hull City - Everton; sábado 31 diciembre: Burnley - Sunderland, Chelsea - Stoke City, Leicester - West Ham, Manchester United - Middlesbrough, Southampton - West Bromwich, Swansea - Bournemouth y Liverpool - Manchester City; domingo 1 enero: Watford - Tottenham y Arsenal - Crystal Palace. EFE

apa

Lo más visto

Las asombrosas imágenes de tribu aislada tomadas en Brasil por un fotógrafo por casualidad

Muere George Michael, adiós a una superestrella del pop

Cómo antes de la guerra Alepo era "la ciudad más bella y elegante del mundo"

Elkin Ramírez, vocalista de Kraken está hospitalizado

Uribe pide "severa sanción" para miembro de su Gobierno relacionado Odebrecht

Avión Lamia tenía combustible limitado y exceso de peso, según investigación

5 trucos para que su celular se cargue más rápido

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial de Navidad (disco de La W Radio)

Denuncian al presidente Santos por "traición a la patria"

54 asesinatos se registraron en el país durante la noche de Navidad

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas