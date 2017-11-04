Hable con el programa

Resultados de la 11ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

04/11/2017 - ( hace 6 horas )

Londres, 4 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 11.

-- Resultados de la 11ª jornada:

- Sábado

Stoke 2 - Leicester 2

Huddersfield 1 - West Bromwich 0

Newcastle 0 - Bournemouth 1

Southampton 0 - Burnley 1

Swansea 0 - Brighton 1

West Ham . - Liverpool .(17:30 GMT)

- Domingo

Tottenham . - Crystal Palace .(12:00 GMT)

Manchester City . - Arsenal .(14:15 GMT)

Chelsea . - Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)

Everton . - Watford .(16:30 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 10 9 1 0 35 6 28

.2. Manchester Utd 10 7 2 1 23 4 23

.3. Tottenham 10 6 2 2 19 7 20

.4. Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 19

.5. Arsenal 10 6 1 3 19 13 19

.6. Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 19

.7. Liverpool 10 4 4 2 17 16 16

.8. Brighton 11 4 3 4 11 11 15

.9. Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15

10. Huddersfield 11 4 3 4 8 13 15

11. Newcastle 11 4 2 5 10 10 14

12. Leicester 11 3 4 4 16 16 13

13. Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 13

14. Stoke 11 3 3 5 13 22 12

15. West Bromwich 11 2 4 5 9 14 10

16. Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 10

17. West Ham 10 2 3 5 10 19 9

18. Swansea 11 2 2 7 7 13 8

19. Everton 10 2 2 6 7 20 8

20. Crystal Palace 10 1 1 8 4 21 4

-- Jornada 12 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 18 de noviembre: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Huddersfield Town (15:00 GMT), Burnley-Swansea City (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Manchester City (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (15:00 GMT) y Manchester United-Newcastle United (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 19 de noviembre: Watford-West Ham United (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 20 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Stoke City (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/ism

