Resultados de la 11ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 5 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 11.
-- Resultados de la 11ª jornada:
- Domingo
Tottenham 1 - Crystal Palace 0
Manchester City 3 - Arsenal 1
Chelsea . - Manchester Utd .(16:30 GMT)
Everton . - Watford .(16:30 GMT)
- Sábado
Stoke 2 - Leicester 2
Huddersfield 1 - West Bromwich 0
Newcastle 0 - Bournemouth 1
Southampton 0 - Burnley 1
Swansea 0 - Brighton 1
West Ham 1 - Liverpool 4
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 11 10 1 0 38 7 31
.2. Manchester Utd 10 7 2 1 23 4 23
.3. Tottenham 11 7 2 2 20 7 23
.4. Chelsea 10 6 1 3 18 10 19
.5. Liverpool 11 5 4 2 21 17 19
.6. Arsenal 11 6 1 4 20 16 19
.7. Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 19
.8. Brighton 11 4 3 4 11 11 15
.9. Watford 10 4 3 3 15 18 15
10. Huddersfield 11 4 3 4 8 13 15
11. Newcastle 11 4 2 5 10 10 14
12. Leicester 11 3 4 4 16 16 13
13. Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 13
14. Stoke 11 3 3 5 13 22 12
15. West Bromwich 11 2 4 5 9 14 10
16. Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 10
17. West Ham 11 2 3 6 11 23 9
18. Swansea 11 2 2 7 7 13 8
19. Everton 10 2 2 6 7 20 8
20. Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 4 22 4
-- Jornada 12 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 18 de noviembre: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 GMT),
Bournemouth-Huddersfield Town (15:00 GMT), Burnley-Swansea City
(15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Leicester
City-Manchester City (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Southampton (15:00 GMT),
West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (15:00 GMT) y Manchester
United-Newcastle United (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 19 de noviembre: Watford-West Ham United (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 20 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Stoke City (20:00
GMT). EFE
