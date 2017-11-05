Hable con el programa

Resultados de la 11ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

05/11/2017 - ( hace 57 minutos )

Londres, 5 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 11.

-- Resultados de la 11ª jornada:

- Domingo

Tottenham 1 - Crystal Palace 0

Manchester City 3 - Arsenal 1

Chelsea 1 - Manchester Utd 0

Everton 3 - Watford 2

- Sábado

Stoke 2 - Leicester 2

Huddersfield 1 - West Bromwich 0

Newcastle 0 - Bournemouth 1

Southampton 0 - Burnley 1

Swansea 0 - Brighton 1

West Ham 1 - Liverpool 4

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 11 10 1 0 38 7 31

.2. Manchester Utd 11 7 2 2 23 5 23

.3. Tottenham 11 7 2 2 20 7 23

.4. Chelsea 11 7 1 3 19 10 22

.5. Liverpool 11 5 4 2 21 17 19

.6. Arsenal 11 6 1 4 20 16 19

.7. Burnley 11 5 4 2 10 9 19

.8. Brighton 11 4 3 4 11 11 15

.9. Watford 11 4 3 4 17 21 15

10. Huddersfield 11 4 3 4 8 13 15

11. Newcastle 11 4 2 5 10 10 14

12. Leicester 11 3 4 4 16 16 13

13. Southampton 11 3 4 4 9 11 13

14. Stoke 11 3 3 5 13 22 12

15. Everton 11 3 2 6 10 22 11

16. West Bromwich 11 2 4 5 9 14 10

17. Bournemouth 11 3 1 7 7 14 10

18. West Ham 11 2 3 6 11 23 9

19. Swansea 11 2 2 7 7 13 8

20. Crystal Palace 11 1 1 9 4 22 4

-- Jornada 12 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 18 de noviembre: Arsenal-Tottenham Hotspur (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Huddersfield Town (15:00 GMT), Burnley-Swansea City (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Leicester City-Manchester City (15:00 GMT), Liverpool-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Chelsea (15:00 GMT) y Manchester United-Newcastle United (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 19 de noviembre: Watford-West Ham United (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 20 de noviembre: Brighton & Hove Albion-Stoke City (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/ism

