Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Música W

Con Eduardo Peña

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados de la 19ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimonovena jornada.

31/12/2016 - ( hace 2 horas )

Londres, 31 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimonovena jornada.

-- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:

- Viernes:

Hull City 2 - Everton 2

-Sábado:

Burnley 4 - Sunderland 1

Chelsea 4 - Stoke 2

Leicester 1 - West Ham 0

Manchester Utd 2 - Middlesbrough 1

Southampton 1 - West Bromwich 2

Swansea 0 - Bournemouth 3

Liverpool . - Manchester City .(17:30 GMT)

- Domingo:

Watford . - Tottenham .(13:30 GMT)

Arsenal . - Crystal Palace .(16:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

.2. Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40

.3. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39

.4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37

.5. Tottenham 18 10 6 2 33 13 36

.6. Manchester Utd 19 10 6 3 29 19 36

.7. Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27

.8. West Bromwich 19 7 5 7 25 23 26

.9. Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24

10. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24

11. Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23

12. Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22

13. West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 22

14. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 21

15. Leicester 19 5 5 9 24 31 20

16. Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18

17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

18. Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14

19. Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13

20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 12

-- Jornada 20 de la Premier League:

- Lunes 2 de enero: Middlesbrough-Leicester (12:30 GMT), Everton-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Hull (15:00 GMT) y West Ham-Manchester United (17:15 GMT).

- Martes 3 de enero: Bournemouth-Arsenal (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Swansea (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Watford (20:00 GMT).

- Miércoles 4 de enero: Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/apa

Lo más visto

Hermanos de Rafael Uribe buscaron salir del país

Cómo cancelar el envío de fotos y videos por WhastApp

Santa Marta: una vaca entró a un hotel y se bañó en la piscina

Hermanos de Rafael Uribe se declararon inocentes

Fiscalía pedirá medida de aseguramiento contra hermanos Uribe Noguera

¿Por qué en Japón hay gente envolviéndose en sábanas de pies a cabeza?

Identifican a autor de amenazas de muerte a dos miembros Centro Democrático

[Video] El inusual truco con el que el papa Francisco puso a levitar una mesa

La venganza habría sido la razón del triple homicidio en Santa Marta

Accidente de tránsito deja cinco muertos en el sur del Cauca

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas