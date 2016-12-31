Resultados de la 19ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 31 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la
decimonovena jornada.
-- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:
- Viernes:
Hull City 2 - Everton 2
-Sábado:
Burnley 4 - Sunderland 1
Chelsea 4 - Stoke 2
Leicester 1 - West Ham 0
Manchester Utd 2 - Middlesbrough 1
Southampton 1 - West Bromwich 2
Swansea 0 - Bournemouth 3
Liverpool 1 - Manchester City 0
- Domingo:
Watford . - Tottenham .(13:30 GMT)
Arsenal . - Crystal Palace .(16:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.
------------------------
.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49
.2. Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43
.3. Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39
.4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37
.5. Tottenham 18 10 6 2 33 13 36
.6. Manchester Utd 19 10 6 3 29 19 36
.7. Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27
.8. West Brom 19 7 5 7 25 23 26
.9. Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24
10. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24
11. Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23
12. Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22
13. West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 22
14. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 21
15. Leicester 19 5 5 9 24 31 20
16. Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18
17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16
18. Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14
19. Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13
20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 12
-- Jornada 20 de la Premier League:
- Lunes 2 de enero: Middlesbrough-Leicester (12:30 GMT),
Everton-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (15:00
GMT), Sunderland-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Hull (15:00
GMT) y West Ham-Manchester United (17:15 GMT).
- Martes 3 de enero: Bournemouth-Arsenal (19:45 GMT), Crystal
Palace-Swansea (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Watford (20:00 GMT).
- Miércoles 4 de enero: Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (20:00 GMT).
