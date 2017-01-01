Hable con el programa

Resultados de la 19ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimonovena jornada.

01/01/2017 - ( hace 8 horas )

Londres, 1 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimonovena jornada.

-- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:

- Domingo:

Watford 1 - Tottenham 4

Arsenal 2 - Crystal Palace 0

-Sábado:

Burnley 4 - Sunderland 1

Chelsea 4 - Stoke 2

Leicester 1 - West Ham 0

Manchester Utd 2 - Middlesbrough 1

Southampton 1 - West Bromwich 2

Swansea 0 - Bournemouth 3

Liverpool 1 - Manchester City 0

- Viernes:

Hull City 2 - Everton 2

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

.2. Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43

.3. Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40

.4. Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

.5. Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39

.6. Manchester Utd 19 10 6 3 29 19 36

.7. Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27

.8. West Brom 19 7 5 7 25 23 26

.9. Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24

10. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24

11. Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23

12. West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 22

13. Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22

14. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 21

15. Leicester 19 5 5 9 24 31 20

16. Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18

17. Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16

18. Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14

19. Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13

20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 12

-- Jornada 20 de la Premier League:

- Lunes 2 de enero: Middlesbrough-Leicester (12:30 GMT), Everton-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Manchester City-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Hull (15:00 GMT) y West Ham-Manchester United (17:15 GMT).

- Martes 3 de enero: Bournemouth-Arsenal (19:45 GMT), Crystal Palace-Swansea (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Watford (20:00 GMT).

- Miércoles 4 de enero: Tottenham Hotspur-Chelsea (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/jl

