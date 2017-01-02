Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

La Hora del Regreso

con Carlos Montoya

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados de la 20ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésima jornada.

02/01/2017 - ( hace 3 horas )

Londres, 2 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésima jornada.

- Resultados de la 20ª jornada:

. Lunes:

Middlesbrough 0 - Leicester 0

Everton 3 - Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 - Burnley 1

Sunderland 2 - Liverpool 2

West Bromwich 3 - Hull City 1

West Ham 0 - Manchester United 2

. Martes

Bournemouth . - Arsenal .(20.45/19.45 GMT)

Crystal Palace . - Swansea .(21.00/20.00 GMT)

Stoke . - Watford .(21.00/20.00 GMT)

. Miércoles:

Tottenham . - Chelsea .(21.00/20.00 GMT)

- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

.2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

.3. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

.4. Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40

.5. Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39

.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

.8. West Brom 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

.9. Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24

10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

12. Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22

13. West Ham 20 6 4 10 23 35 22

14. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

15. Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 21

16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17. Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16

18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19. Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

20. Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 12

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT), Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT). EFE

jp/sab

Lo más visto

Los daños de Peñalosa a Bogotá pueden ser irreparables: Sergio Fernández

¿Por qué en las Bermudas las casas tienen escaleras en el techo?

¿Cómo ocurrió en realidad el asesinato del místico ruso Grigori Rasputín?

El embarazoso fin de año de Mariah Carey en su accidentada presentación en Nueva York

Jennifer Lopez presenta oficialmente al verdadero 'amor' de su vida

El triángulo amoroso que llevó a la trágica muerte de Kyriakos Amiridis

Por qué tienes que lavar tu toalla de baño mucho más seguido de lo que quizás piensas

Los teléfonos móviles en los que WhatsApp ya no funcionará en 2017

Turquía: ataque armado en club nocturno de Estambul deja al menos 39 muertos

Cómo cancelar el envío de fotos y videos por WhastApp

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas