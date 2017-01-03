Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

La Hora del Regreso

con Carlos Montoya

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados de la 20ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésima jornada.

03/01/2017 - ( hace 1 horas )

Londres, 3 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésima jornada.

-- Resultados de la 20ª jornada:

- Martes

Bournemouth 3 - Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace 1 - Swansea 2

Stoke 2 - Watford 0

- Miércoles:

Tottenham . - Chelsea .(21.00 CET/20:00 GMT)

- Lunes:

Middlesbrough 0 - Leicester 0

Everton 3 - Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 - Burnley 1

Sunderland 2 - Liverpool 2

West Bromwich 3 - Hull City 1

West Ham 0 - Manchester United 2

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

.2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

.3. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

.4. Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41

.5. Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39

.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

.8. West Brom 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

.9. Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25

10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11. Stoke 20 6 6 8 24 32 24

12. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

13. West Ham 20 6 4 10 23 35 22

14. Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22

15. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17. Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16

18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19. Swansea 20 4 3 13 23 45 15

20. Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT), Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT). EFE

jp/sab

Lo más visto

Los daños de Peñalosa a Bogotá pueden ser irreparables: Sergio Fernández

¿Cómo ocurrió en realidad el asesinato del místico ruso Grigori Rasputín?

Por qué tienes que lavar tu toalla de baño mucho más seguido de lo que quizás piensas

Fiscalía pidió restricción para salir del país en contra de Francisco y Catalina Uribe

Los teléfonos móviles en los que WhatsApp ya no funcionará en 2017

El embarazoso fin de año de Mariah Carey en su accidentada presentación en Nueva York

¿Qué es y dónde está el "nuevo órgano" del cuerpo humano identificado por científicos?

Las mujeres que inventaron la depilación a la brasileña

¿Por qué en las Bermudas las casas tienen escaleras en el techo?

¿Qué opina del debate en torno a la portada de la revista National Geographic que muestra a una niña transgénero?

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas