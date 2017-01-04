Hable con el programa

Resultados de la 20ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésima jornada.

04/01/2017 - ( hace 1 horas )

-- Resultados de la 20ª jornada:

- Miércoles:

Tottenham 2 - Chelsea 0

- Martes

Bournemouth 3 - Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace 1 - Swansea 2

Stoke 2 - Watford 0

- Lunes:

Middlesbrough 0 - Leicester 0

Everton 3 - Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 - Burnley 1

Sunderland 2 - Liverpool 2

West Bromwich 3 - Hull City 1

West Ham 0 - Manchester United 2

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 20 16 1 3 42 15 49

.2. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

.3. Tottenham 20 12 6 2 39 14 42

.4. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

.5. Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41

.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39

.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

.8. West Brom 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

.9. Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25

10. Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11. Stoke 20 6 6 8 24 32 24

12. Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

13. West Ham 20 6 4 10 23 35 22

14. Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22

15. Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

16. Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17. Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16

18. Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19. Swansea 20 4 3 13 23 45 15

20. Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

-- Jornada 21 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 14 de enero: Tottenham-West Bromwich (12:30 GMT), Burnley-Southampton (15:00 GMT), Hull City-Bournemouth (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-Stoke (15:00 GMT), Swansea-Arsenal (15:00 GMT), Watford-Middlesbrough (15:00 GMT), West Ham-Crystal Palace (15:00 GMT) y Leicester-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 15 de enero: Everton-Manchester City (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Liverpool (16:00 GMT). EFE

jp/asc

