Resultados de la 21ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 14 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la
vigésimo primera jornada.
-- Resultados de la 21ª jornada:
- Sábado:
Tottenham 4 - West Bromwich 0
Burnley 1 - Southampton 0
Hull City 3 - Bournemouty 1
Sunderland 1 - Stoke 3
Swansea 0 - Arsenal 4
Watford 0 - Middlesbrough 0
West Ham 3 - Crystal Palace 0
Leicester 0 - Chelsea 3
- Domingo
Everton . - Manchester City .(13:30 GMT)
Manchester Utd . - Liverpool .(16:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.
------------------------
.1. Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52
.2. Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 45
.3. Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44
.4. Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44
.5. Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42
.6. Manchester Utd 20 11 6 3 31 19 39
.7. Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30
.8. West Bromwich 21 8 5 8 28 28 29
.9. Stoke 21 7 6 8 27 33 27
10. Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26
11. Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25
12. West Ham 21 7 4 10 26 35 25
13. Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24
14. Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23
15. Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 21
16. Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20
17. Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16
18. Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16
19. Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15
20. Swansea 21 4 3 14 23 49 15
-- Jornada 22 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 21 de enero: Liverpool-Swansea (12:30 GMT),
Bournemouth-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT),
Middlesbrough-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Manchester United (15:00
GMT), West Bromwich-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Manchester
City-Tottenham (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 22 de enero: Southampton-Leicester (12:00 GMT),
Arsenal-Burnley (14:15 GMT) y Chelsea-Hull City (16:30 GMT). EFE
jp/apa