Resultados de la 22ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigesimosegunda jornada.

22/01/2017 - ( hace 3 horas )

Londres, 22 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigesimosegunda jornada.

-- Resultados de la 22ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Liverpool 2 - Swansea 3

Bournemouth 2 - Watford 2

Crystal Palace 0 - Everton 1

Middlesbrough 1 - West Ham 3

Stoke 1 - Manchester United 1

West Bromwich 2 - Sunderland 0

Manchester City 2 - Tottenham 2

- Domingo

Southampton 3 - Leicester 0

Arsenal 2 - Burnley 1

Chelsea 2 - Hull City 0

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 22 18 1 3 47 15 55

.2. Arsenal 22 14 5 3 50 23 47

.3. Tottenham 22 13 7 2 45 16 46

.4. Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45

.5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43

.6. Manchester Utd 22 11 8 3 33 21 41

.7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36

.8. West Bromwich 22 9 5 8 30 28 32

.9. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 28

10. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 28

11. Southampton 22 7 6 9 22 26 27

12. Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26

13. Burnley 22 8 2 12 24 33 26

14. Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24

15. Leicester 22 5 6 11 24 37 21

16. Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20

17. Swansea 22 5 3 14 26 51 18

18. Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16

19. Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16

20. Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15

-- Jornada 23 de la Premier League:

- Martes 31 de enero: Arsenal-Watford (19:45 GMT), Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT), Burnley-Leicester (19:45 GMT), Middlesbrough-West Bromwich (19:45 GMT), Sunderland-Tottenham (19:45 GMT), Swansea-Southampton (19:45 GMT) y Liverpool-Chelsea (20:00 GMT).

- Miércoles 1 de febrero: West Ham-Manchester City (19:45 GMT), Manchester United-Hull City (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Everton (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/jl

