Resultados de la 22ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 22 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la
vigesimosegunda jornada.
-- Resultados de la 22ª jornada:
- Sábado:
Liverpool 2 - Swansea 3
Bournemouth 2 - Watford 2
Crystal Palace 0 - Everton 1
Middlesbrough 1 - West Ham 3
Stoke 1 - Manchester United 1
West Bromwich 2 - Sunderland 0
Manchester City 2 - Tottenham 2
- Domingo
Southampton 3 - Leicester 0
Arsenal 2 - Burnley 1
Chelsea 2 - Hull City 0
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 22 18 1 3 47 15 55
.2. Arsenal 22 14 5 3 50 23 47
.3. Tottenham 22 13 7 2 45 16 46
.4. Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45
.5. Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43
.6. Manchester Utd 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
.7. Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
.8. West Bromwich 22 9 5 8 30 28 32
.9. Stoke 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
10. West Ham 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
11. Southampton 22 7 6 9 22 26 27
12. Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26
13. Burnley 22 8 2 12 24 33 26
14. Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24
15. Leicester 22 5 6 11 24 37 21
16. Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20
17. Swansea 22 5 3 14 26 51 18
18. Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16
19. Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16
20. Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15
-- Jornada 23 de la Premier League:
- Martes 31 de enero: Arsenal-Watford (19:45 GMT),
Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT), Burnley-Leicester (19:45
GMT), Middlesbrough-West Bromwich (19:45 GMT), Sunderland-Tottenham
(19:45 GMT), Swansea-Southampton (19:45 GMT) y Liverpool-Chelsea
(20:00 GMT).
- Miércoles 1 de febrero: West Ham-Manchester City (19:45 GMT),
Manchester United-Hull City (20:00 GMT) y Stoke-Everton (20:00 GMT).
