Resultados de la 3ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

27/08/2017 - ( hace 19 horas )

Londres, 27 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 3.

-- Resultados de la 3ª jornada:

- Sábado

Bournemouth 1 - Manchester City 2

Crystal Palace 0 - Swansea 2

Huddersfield 0 - Southampton 0

Newcastle 3 - West Ham 0

Watford 0 - Brighton 0

Manchester Utd 2 - Leicester 0

- Domingo

Chelsea 2 - Everton 0

West Bromwich 1 - Stoke 1

Liverpool 4 - Arsenal 0

Tottenham 1 - Burnley 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester Utd 3 3 0 0 10 0 9

.2. Liverpool 3 2 1 0 8 3 7

.3. Huddersfield 3 2 1 0 4 0 7

.4. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

.5. West Bromwich 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

.6. Chelsea 3 2 0 1 6 4 3

.7. Watford 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

.8. Southampton 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

.9. Tottenham 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

10. Burnley 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

11. Stoke 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

12. Everton 3 1 1 1 2 3 4

13. Swansea 3 1 1 1 2 4 4

14. Newcastle 3 1 0 2 3 3 3

15. Leicester 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

16. Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 8 3

17. Brighton 3 0 1 2 0 4 1

18. Bournemouth 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

19. Crystal Palace 3 0 0 3 0 6 0

20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 10 0

-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT), Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT), Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT) y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).

- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).

- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town (19:00 GMT). EFE

