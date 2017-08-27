Resultados de la 3ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 27 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 3.
-- Resultados de la 3ª jornada:
- Sábado
Bournemouth 1 - Manchester City 2
Crystal Palace 0 - Swansea 2
Huddersfield 0 - Southampton 0
Newcastle 3 - West Ham 0
Watford 0 - Brighton 0
Manchester Utd 2 - Leicester 0
- Domingo
Chelsea 2 - Everton 0
West Bromwich 1 - Stoke 1
Liverpool 4 - Arsenal 0
Tottenham 1 - Burnley 1
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester Utd 3 3 0 0 10 0 9
.2. Liverpool 3 2 1 0 8 3 7
.3. Huddersfield 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
.4. Manchester City 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
.5. West Bromwich 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
.6. Chelsea 3 2 0 1 6 4 3
.7. Watford 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
.8. Southampton 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
.9. Tottenham 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
10. Burnley 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11. Stoke 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
12. Everton 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
13. Swansea 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
14. Newcastle 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
15. Leicester 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
16. Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 8 3
17. Brighton 3 0 1 2 0 4 1
18. Bournemouth 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
19. Crystal Palace 3 0 0 3 0 6 0
20. West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 10 0
-- Jornada 4 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 9 de septiembre: Manchester City-Liverpool (11:30 GMT),
Arsenal-Bournemouth (14:00 GMT), Brighton & Hove Albion-West
Bromwich Albion (14:00 GMT), Everton-Tottenham Hotspur (14:00 GMT),
Leicester City-Chelsea (14:00 GMT), Southampton-Watford (14:00 GMT)
y Stoke City-Manchester United (16:30 GMT).
- Domingo 10 de septiembre: Burnley-Crystal Palace (12:30 GMT) y
Swansea City-Newcastle United (15:00 GMT).
- Lunes 11 de septiembre: West Ham United-Huddersfield Town
(19:00 GMT).
