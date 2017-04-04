Resultados de la 31ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 4 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 31.
-- Resultados de la 31ª jornada:
- Martes
Burnley 1 - Stoke 0
Leicester 2 - Sunderland 0
Watford 2 - West Bromwich 0
Manchester Utd 1 - Everton 1
- Miércoles
Arsenal . - West Ham .(19:45 GMT)
Hull City . - Middlesbrough .(19:45 GMT)
Southampton . - Crystal Palace .(19:45 GMT)
Swansea . - Tottenham .(19:45 GMT)
Chelsea . - Manchester City .(20:00 GMT)
Liverpool . - Bournemouth .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 29 22 3 4 60 23 69
.2. Tottenham 29 18 8 3 57 21 62
.3. Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59
.4. Manchester City 29 17 7 5 56 32 58
.5. Manchester Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54
.6. Arsenal 28 15 6 7 58 36 51
.7. Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51
.8. West Bromwich 31 12 8 11 39 38 44
.9. Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37
10. Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36
11. Stoke 31 9 9 13 33 45 36
12. Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35
13. Southampton 28 9 7 12 33 36 34
14. Bournemouth 30 9 7 14 42 54 34
15. West Ham 30 9 6 15 41 54 33
16. Crystal Palace 29 9 4 16 38 47 31
17. Swansea 30 8 4 18 36 63 28
18. Hull City 30 7 6 17 28 59 27
19. Middlesbrough 29 4 11 14 20 33 23
20. Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20
-- Jornada 32 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 8 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Watford (12:30 GMT),
Manchester City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Burnley (15:00
GMT), Stoke City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich
Albion-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Swansea City (15:00
GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 9 de abril: Sunderland-Manchester United (13:30 GMT) y
Everton-Leicester City (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 10 de abril: Crystal Palace-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE
