Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

La Hora del Regreso

con Carlos Montoya

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados de la 31ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 31.

05/04/2017 - ( hace 1 horas )

Londres, 5 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 31.

-- Resultados de la 31ª jornada:

- Miércoles

Arsenal 3 - West Ham 0

Hull City 4 - Middlesbrough 2

Southampton 3 - Crystal Palace 1

Swansea 1 - Tottenham 3

Chelsea 2 - Manchester City 1

Liverpool 2 - Bournemouth 2

- Martes

Burnley 1 - Stoke 0

Leicester 2 - Sunderland 0

Watford 2 - West Bromwich 0

Manchester Utd 1 - Everton 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 72

.2. Tottenham 30 19 8 3 60 22 65

.3. Liverpool 31 17 9 5 66 39 60

.4. Manchester City 30 17 7 6 57 34 58

.5. Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54

.6. Manchester Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54

.7. Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51

.8. West Bromwich 31 12 8 11 39 38 44

.9. Southampton 29 10 7 12 36 37 37

10. Watford 30 10 7 13 36 48 37

11. Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36

12. Stoke 31 9 9 13 33 45 36

13. Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 35

14. Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35

15. West Ham 31 9 6 16 41 57 33

16. Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31

17. Hull City 31 8 6 17 42 61 30

18. Swansea 31 8 4 19 37 66 28

19. Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 23

20. Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20

-- Jornada 32 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 8 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Watford (12:30 GMT), Manchester City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Stoke City-Liverpool (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich Albion-Southampton (15:00 GMT), West Ham United-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y Bournemouth-Chelsea (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 9 de abril: Sunderland-Manchester United (13:30 GMT) y Everton-Leicester City (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 10 de abril: Crystal Palace-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE

jp/jl

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas