Resultados de la 32ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

Londres, 8 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier
League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 32.
-- Resultados de la 32ª jornada:
- Sábado
Tottenham 4 - Watford 0
Manchester City 3 - Hull City 1
Middlesbrough 0 - Burnley 0
Stoke City 1 - Liverpool 2
West Bromwich 0 - Southampton 1
West Ham 1 - Swansea City 0
Bournemouth . - Chelsea .(17:30 GMT)
- Domingo
Sunderland . - Manchester Utd .(13:30 GMT)
Everton . - Leicester .(16:00 GMT)
- Lunes
Crystal Palace . - Everton .(20:00 GMT)
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 72
.2. Tottenham 31 20 8 3 64 22 68
.3. Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63
.4. Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61
.5. Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54
.6. Manchester Utd 29 14 12 3 43 24 54
.7. Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51
.8. West Bromwich 32 12 8 12 39 41 44
.9. Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40
10. Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37
11. Leicester 30 10 6 14 37 47 36
12. Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36
13. Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36
14. West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36
15. Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 35
16. Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31
17. Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30
18. Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28
19. Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24
20. Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20
-- Jornada 33 de la Premier League:
- Sábado 15 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT),
Crystal Palace-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Burnley (15:00
GMT), Stoke City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-West Ham United
(15:00 GMT), Watford-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y
Southampton-Manchester City (17:30 GMT).
- Domingo 16 de abril: West Bromwich Albion-Liverpool (13:30 GMT)
y Manchester United-Chelsea (16:00 GMT).
- Lunes 17 de abril: Middlesbrough-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE
