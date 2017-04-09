Hable con el programa

Resultados de la 32ª jornada y clasificación de la Premier League

09/04/2017 - ( hace 1 horas )

Londres, 9 abr (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los partidos de la jornada 32.

-- Resultados de la 32ª jornada:

- Sábado

Tottenham 4 - Watford 0

Manchester City 3 - Hull City 1

Middlesbrough 0 - Burnley 0

Stoke City 1 - Liverpool 2

West Bromwich 0 - Southampton 1

West Ham 1 - Swansea City 0

Bournemouth 1 - Chelsea 3

- Domingo

Sunderland 0 - Manchester Utd 3

Everton 4 - Leicester 2

- Lunes

Crystal Palace . - Everton .(20:00 GMT)

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

.2. Tottenham 31 20 8 3 64 22 68

.3. Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

.4. Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

.5. Manchester Utd 31 15 12 3 46 24 57

.6. Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54

.7. Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54

.8. West Bromwich 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

.9. Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

10. Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

11. Leicester 31 10 6 15 39 51 36

12. Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36

13. Stoke 32 9 9 14 34 47 36

14. West Ham 32 10 6 16 42 57 36

15. Bournemouth 32 9 8 15 45 59 35

16. Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31

17. Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30

18. Swansea 32 8 4 20 37 67 28

19. Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

20. Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 56 20

-- Jornada 33 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 15 de abril: Tottenham Hotspur-Bournemouth (12:30 GMT), Crystal Palace-Leicester City (15:00 GMT), Everton-Burnley (15:00 GMT), Stoke City-Hull City (15:00 GMT), Sunderland-West Ham United (15:00 GMT), Watford-Swansea City (15:00 GMT) y Southampton-Manchester City (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 16 de abril: West Bromwich Albion-Liverpool (13:30 GMT) y Manchester United-Chelsea (16:00 GMT).

- Lunes 17 de abril: Middlesbrough-Arsenal (20:00 GMT). EFE

