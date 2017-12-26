Redacción deportes, 26 dic (EFE).- Resultados de la vigésima jornada y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
- Resultados 20ª jornada:
. Martes 26 diciembre
Tottenham 5 - Southampton 2
Bournemouth 3 - West Ham 3
Chelsea 2 - Brighton 0
Huddersfield 1 - Stoke 1
Manchester United 2 - Burnley 2
Watford 2 - Leicester 1
West Bromwich 0 - Everton 0
. Más tarde:
Liverpool 5 - Swansea 0
. Miércoles 27 diciembre
Newcastle - Manchester City (20.45)
. Jueves 28 diciembre
Crystal Palace - Arsenal (21.00)
(Hora CET. -1 GMT)
- Clasificación: PJ PG PE2 PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55
.2. Manchester Utd 20 13 4 3 43 16 43
.3. Chelsea 20 13 3 4 34 14 42
.4. Liverpool 20 10 8 2 46 23 38
.5. Tottenham 20 11 4 5 39 20 37
.6. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34
.7. Burnley 20 9 6 5 18 17 33
.8. Leicester 20 7 6 7 30 30 27
.9. Everton 20 7 6 7 24 30 27
10. Watford 20 7 4 9 29 35 25
11. Huddersfield 20 6 5 9 18 32 23
12. Brighton 20 5 6 9 15 25 21
13. Stoke 20 5 5 10 23 41 20
14. Southampton 20 4 7 9 20 30 19
15. Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18
16. Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18
17. West Ham 20 4 6 10 22 38 18
18. Bournemouth 20 4 5 11 18 31 17
19. West Bromwich 20 2 9 9 14 27 15
20. Swansea 20 3 4 13 11 31 13
- Próxima jornada:
. Sábado 30 de diciembre:
16:00 Bournemouth-Everton
16:00 Chelsea-Stoke
16:00 Huddersfield-Burnley
16:00 Liverpool-Leicester
16:00 Newcastle-Brighton
16:00 Watford-Swansea
18:30 Manchester United-Southampton
. Domingo 31 de diciembre:
13:00 Crystal Palace-Manchester City
17:30 West Brom-Arsenal
(Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE