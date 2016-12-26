Resultados y clasificación de la decimoctava jornada

Redacción deportes, 26 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de
la Liga de Inglaterra tras disputarse los encuentros
correspondientes a la decimoctava jornada.
.
-- Resultados de la 18a. jornada:
. Lunes 26 diciembre:
Watford 1 - Crystal Palace 1
Arsenal 1 - West Bromwich 0
Burnley 1 - Middlesbrough 0
Chelsea 3 - Bournemouth 0
Leicester 0 - Everton 2
Manchester United 3 - Sunderland 1
Swansea 1 - West Ham 4
Hull City . - Manchester City 18.15 (17.15 GMT)
. Martes 27 diciembre
Liverpool - Stoke City 18.15 (17.15 GMT)
. Miércoles 28 diciembre
Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 20.45 (19.45 GMT)
.
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts
===========================
.1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46
.2. Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37
.3. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37
.4. Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36
.5. Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33
.6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33
.7. Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26
.8. Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24
.9. West Bromwich 18 6 5 7 23 22 23
10. Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22
11. West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 22
12. Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 21
13. Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21
14. Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20
15. Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18
16. Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 17
17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16
18. Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14
19. Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 12
20. Hull 17 3 3 11 14 36 12
.
Decimonovena jornada: Viernes 30 diciembre: Hull City - Everton;
sábado 31 diciembre: Burnley - Sunderland, Chelsea - Stoke City,
Leicester - West Ham, Manchester United - Middlesbrough, Southampton
- West Bromwich, Swansea - Bournemouth y Liverpool - Manchester
City; domingo 1 enero: Watford - Tottenham y Arsenal - Crystal
Palace. EFE
apa