Resultados y clasificación de la decimoctava jornada

26/12/2016 - ( hace 4 horas )

(actualiza con el Hull City - Manchester City)

Redacción deportes, 26 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Liga de Inglaterra tras disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimoctava jornada.

.

-- Resultados de la 18a. jornada:

. Lunes 26 diciembre:

Watford 1 - Crystal Palace 1

Arsenal 1 - West Bromwich 0

Burnley 1 - Middlesbrough 0

Chelsea 3 - Bournemouth 0

Leicester 0 - Everton 2

Manchester United 3 - Sunderland 1

Swansea 1 - West Ham 4

Hull City 0 - Manchester City 3

. Martes 27 diciembre

Liverpool - Stoke City 18.15 (17.15 GMT)

. Miércoles 28 diciembre

Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 20.45 (19.45 GMT)

.

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts

===========================

.1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46

.2. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39

.3. Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37

.4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37

.5. Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33

.6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33

.7. Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26

.8. Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24

.9. West Bromwich 18 6 5 7 23 22 23

10. Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22

11. West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 22

12. Stoke 17 5 6 6 19 24 21

13. Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21

14. Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20

15. Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18

16. Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 17

17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

18. Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14

19. Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 12

20. Hull 18 3 3 12 14 39 12

.

Decimonovena jornada: Viernes 30 diciembre: Hull City - Everton; sábado 31 diciembre: Burnley - Sunderland, Chelsea - Stoke City, Leicester - West Ham, Manchester United - Middlesbrough, Southampton - West Bromwich, Swansea - Bournemouth y Liverpool - Manchester City; domingo 1 enero: Watford - Tottenham y Arsenal - Crystal Palace. EFE

apa

