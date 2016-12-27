Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

La W

con Julio Sánchez Cristo

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados y clasificación de la decimoctava jornada

Resultados y clasificación de la Liga de Inglaterra tras disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimoctava jornada.

27/12/2016 - ( hace 19 horas )

Redacción deportes, 27 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Liga de Inglaterra tras disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la decimoctava jornada.

.

-- Resultados de la 18a. jornada:

. Lunes 26 diciembre:

Watford 1 - Crystal Palace 1

Arsenal 1 - West Bromwich 0

Burnley 1 - Middlesbrough 0

Chelsea 3 - Bournemouth 0

Leicester 0 - Everton 2

Manchester United 3 - Sunderland 1

Swansea 1 - West Ham 4

Hull City 0 - Manchester City 3

. Martes 27 diciembre

Liverpool 4 - Stoke City 1

. Miércoles 28 diciembre

Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 20.45 (19.45 GMT)

.

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC Pts

===========================

.1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46

.2. Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 37

.3. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39

.4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37

.5. Tottenham 17 9 6 2 29 12 33

.6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33

.7. Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26

.8. Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24

.9. West Bromwich 18 6 5 7 23 22 23

10. Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22

11. West Ham 18 6 4 8 23 32 22

12. Stoke 18 5 6 7 20 28 21

13. Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21

14. Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20

15. Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18

16. Leicester 18 4 5 9 23 31 17

17. Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

18. Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14

19. Swansea 18 3 3 12 21 41 12

20. Hull 18 3 3 12 14 39 12

.

Decimonovena jornada: Viernes 30 diciembre: Hull City - Everton; sábado 31 diciembre: Burnley - Sunderland, Chelsea - Stoke City, Leicester - West Ham, Manchester United - Middlesbrough, Southampton - West Bromwich, Swansea - Bournemouth y Liverpool - Manchester City; domingo 1 enero: Watford - Tottenham y Arsenal - Crystal Palace. EFE

apa

Lo más visto

Los 15 años de Rubí, una fiesta agridulce con miles de asistentes y un muerto

Odebrecht presentó estratega político a campaña de Zuluaga

[Video] Bogotá: policías agreden a un hombre en silla de ruedas

Fiscalía decomisará los bienes de Rafael Uribe Noguera

Las fotos de la fiesta quinceañera de Rubí

Dos días consecutivos de caos vehicular en Bogotá

Alcalde que aseguró "robar pero poquito" obsequia auto a la quinceañera Rubí

A partir del primero de enero la tasa de usura será del 33.51 por ciento

Óscar Naranjo sería el nuevo vicepresidente de la República

Las asombrosas imágenes de tribu aislada tomadas en Brasil por un fotógrafo por casualidad

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas