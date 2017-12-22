Resultados y clasificación de la decimonovena jornada

Redacción deportes, 22 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League que este fin de semana alcanza la decimonovena jornada.
.
-- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:
- Viernes 22 de diciembre:
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 3
- Sábado 23 de diciembre:
Everton - Chelsea 13.30 (12:30 GMT)
Brighton&Hove - Watford 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
Manchester City - Bournemouth 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
Southampton - Huddersfield 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
Stoke City - West Bromwich 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
Swansea City - Crystal Palace 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
West Ham - Newcastle 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
Burnley - Tottenham 16.00 (15:00 GMT)
Leicester - Manchester United 18.30 (17:30 GMT)
.
-- Clasificación:
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 18 17 1 0 56 12 52
.2. Manchester Utd 18 13 2 3 39 12 41
.3. Chelsea 18 12 2 4 32 14 38
.4. Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 34
.5. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34
.6. Burnley 18 9 5 4 16 12 32
.7. Tottenham 18 9 4 5 31 18 31
.8. Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26
.9. Everton 18 7 4 7 24 30 25
10. Watford 18 6 4 8 27 33 22
11. Huddersfield 18 6 3 9 16 30 21
12. Southampton 18 4 6 8 17 24 18
13. Brighton 18 4 6 8 14 23 18
14. Crystal Palace 18 4 5 9 15 28 17
15. West Ham 18 4 5 9 17 32 17
16. Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 15 24 16
17. Stoke 18 4 4 10 19 39 16
18. Newcastle 18 4 3 11 16 27 15
19. West Bromwich 18 2 8 8 13 24 14
20. Swansea 18 3 3 12 10 25 12
Vigésima jornada:
. Martes 26 diciembre
Tottenham - Southampton 13:30
Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00
Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00
Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00
Manchester United - Burnley 16:00
Watford - Leicester 16:00
West Bromwich - Everton 16:00
Liverpool - Swansea 18.30
. Miércoles 27 diciembre
Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45
. Jueves 28 diciembre
Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00
Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE