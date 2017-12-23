Hable con el programa

Resultados y clasificación de la decimonovena jornada

23/12/2017 - ( hace 6 horas )

Redacción deportes, 23 dic (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League que este fin de semana alcanza la decimonovena jornada.

.

-- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:

- Viernes 22 de diciembre:

Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 3

- Sábado 23 de diciembre:

Everton 0 - Chelsea 0

Brighton&Hove - Watford 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Manchester City - Bournemouth 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Southampton - Huddersfield 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Stoke City - West Bromwich 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Swansea City - Crystal Palace 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

West Ham - Newcastle 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Burnley - Tottenham 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Leicester - Manchester United 18.30 (17:30 GMT)

.

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 18 17 1 0 56 12 52

.2. Manchester Utd 18 13 2 3 39 12 41

.3. Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39

.4. Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 34

.5. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34

.6. Burnley 18 9 5 4 16 12 32

.7. Tottenham 18 9 4 5 31 18 31

.8. Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26

.9. Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26

10. Watford 18 6 4 8 27 33 22

11. Huddersfield 18 6 3 9 16 30 21

12. Southampton 18 4 6 8 17 24 18

13. Brighton 18 4 6 8 14 23 18

14. Crystal Palace 18 4 5 9 15 28 17

15. West Ham 18 4 5 9 17 32 17

16. Bournemouth 18 4 4 10 15 24 16

17. Stoke 18 4 4 10 19 39 16

18. Newcastle 18 4 3 11 16 27 15

19. West Bromwich 18 2 8 8 13 24 14

20. Swansea 18 3 3 12 10 25 12

Vigésima jornada:

. Martes 26 diciembre

Tottenham - Southampton 13:30

Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00

Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00

Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00

Manchester United - Burnley 16:00

Watford - Leicester 16:00

West Bromwich - Everton 16:00

Liverpool - Swansea 18.30

. Miércoles 27 diciembre

Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45

. Jueves 28 diciembre

Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00

Hora CET (-1 GMT). EFE

