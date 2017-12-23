Hable con el programa

Resultados y clasificación de la decimonovena jornada

Resultados de la decimonovena jornada y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

23/12/2017 - ( hace 3 horas )

Redacción deportes, 23 dic (EFE).- Resultados de la decimonovena jornada y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:

- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:

. Viernes 22 de diciembre:

Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 3

. Sábado 23 de diciembre:

Everton 0 - Chelsea 0

Brighton&Hove 1 - Watford 0

Manchester City 4 - Bournemouth 0

Southampton 1 - Huddersfield 1

Stoke City 3 - West Bromwich 1

Swansea City 1 - Crystal Palace 1

West Ham 2 - Newcastle 3

Burnley . - Tottenham 16.00 (15:00 GMT)

Leicester . - Manchester United 18.30 (17:30 GMT)

- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

--------------------------

.1. Manchester City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55

.2. Manchester Utd 18 13 2 3 39 12 41

.3. Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39

.4. Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35

.5. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34

.6. Burnley 18 9 5 4 16 12 32

.7. Tottenham 18 9 4 5 31 18 31

.8. Leicester 18 7 5 6 27 26 26

.9. Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26

10. Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22

11. Huddersfield 19 6 4 9 17 31 22

12. Brighton 19 5 6 8 15 23 21

13. Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19

14. Stoke 19 5 4 10 22 40 19

15. Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18

16. Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18

17. West Ham 19 4 5 10 19 35 17

18. Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 29 16

19. West Bromwich 19 2 8 9 14 27 14

20. Swansea 19 3 4 12 11 26 13

- Próxima jornada:

. Martes 26 diciembre

Tottenham - Southampton 13:30

Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00

Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00

Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00

Manchester United - Burnley 16:00

Watford - Leicester 16:00

West Bromwich - Everton 16:00

Liverpool - Swansea 18.30

. Miércoles 27 diciembre

Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45

. Jueves 28 diciembre

Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00

(Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE

