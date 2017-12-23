Resultados y clasificación de la decimonovena jornada

Redacción deportes, 23 dic (EFE).- Resultados de la decimonovena jornada y clasificación de la Premier League inglesa de fútbol:
- Resultados de la 19ª jornada:
. Viernes 22 de diciembre:
Arsenal 3 - Liverpool 3
. Sábado 23 de diciembre:
Everton 0 - Chelsea 0
Brighton&Hove 1 - Watford 0
Manchester City 4 - Bournemouth 0
Southampton 1 - Huddersfield 1
Stoke City 3 - West Bromwich 1
Swansea City 1 - Crystal Palace 1
West Ham 2 - Newcastle 3
Burnley 0 - Tottenham 3
Leicester 2 - Manchester United 2
- Clasificación: PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
--------------------------
.1. Manchester City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55
.2. Manchester Utd 19 13 3 3 41 14 42
.3. Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39
.4. Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35
.5. Tottenham 19 10 4 5 34 18 34
.6. Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34
.7. Burnley 19 9 5 5 16 15 32
.8. Leicester 19 7 6 6 29 28 27
.9. Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26
10. Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22
11. Huddersfield 19 6 4 9 17 31 22
12. Brighton 19 5 6 8 15 23 21
13. Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19
14. Stoke 19 5 4 10 22 40 19
15. Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18
16. Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18
17. West Ham 19 4 5 10 19 35 17
18. Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 29 16
19. West Bromwich 19 2 8 9 14 27 14
20. Swansea 19 3 4 12 11 26 13
- Próxima jornada:
. Martes 26 diciembre
Tottenham - Southampton 13:30
Bournemouth - West Ham 16:00
Chelsea - Brighton&Hove 16:00
Huddersfield - Stoke 16:00
Manchester United -Burnley 16:00
Watford - Leicester 16:00
West Bromwich - Everton 16:00
Liverpool - Swansea 18.30
. Miércoles 27 diciembre
Newcastle - Manchester City 20.45
. Jueves 28 diciembre
Crystal Palace - Arsenal 21.00
(Hora CET. -1 GMT). EFE