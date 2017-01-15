Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Primera Hora

Con Jefferson Mejía

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados y clasificación de la vigésima primera jornada

Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésimo primera jornada.

15/01/2017 - ( hace 11 horas )

Londres, 15 ene (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación de la Premier League después de disputarse los encuentros correspondientes a la vigésimo primera jornada.

-- Resultados de la 21ª jornada:

- Sábado:

Tottenham 4 - West Bromwich 0

Burnley 1 - Southampton 0

Hull City 3 - Bournemouty 1

Sunderland 1 - Stoke 3

Swansea 0 - Arsenal 4

Watford 0 - Middlesbrough 0

West Ham 3 - Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 0 - Chelsea 3

- Domingo

Everton 4 - Manchester City 0

Manchester Utd 1 - Liverpool 1

-- Clasificación:

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS.

------------------------

.1. Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52

.2. Tottenham 21 13 6 2 43 14 45

.3. Liverpool 21 13 6 2 49 24 45

.4. Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44

.5. Manchester City 21 13 3 5 41 26 42

.6. Manchester Utd 21 11 7 3 32 20 40

.7. Everton 21 9 6 6 32 23 33

.8. West Bromwich 21 8 5 8 28 28 29

.9. Stoke 21 7 6 8 27 33 27

10. Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26

11. Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25

12. West Ham 21 7 4 10 26 35 25

13. Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24

14. Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23

15. Leicester 21 5 6 10 24 34 21

16. Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20

17. Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16

18. Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16

19. Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15

20. Swansea 21 4 3 14 23 49 15

-- Jornada 22 de la Premier League:

- Sábado 21 de enero: Liverpool-Swansea (12:30 GMT), Bournemouth-Watford (15:00 GMT), Crystal Palace-Everton (15:00 GMT), Middlesbrough-West Ham (15:00 GMT), Stoke-Manchester United (15:00 GMT), West Bromwich-Sunderland (15:00 GMT) y Manchester City-Tottenham (17:30 GMT).

- Domingo 22 de enero: Southampton-Leicester (12:00 GMT), Arsenal-Burnley (14:15 GMT) y Chelsea-Hull City (16:30 GMT). EFE

apa

Lo más visto

El Santuario de Las Lajas, una maravilla de Colombia al borde de un abismo

No sé qué cigarrillo se fumó el exministro Luis Felipe Henao: alcalde de Bucaramanga

Vicky Dávila llega este lunes a La W

Sondeo: ¿Está de acuerdo con lo pactado entre Gobierno y Farc en justicia transicional?

Santos ordena retirar escoltas a personajes públicos que no lo necesitan

Auroville, un lugar del mundo en el que no necesitas dinero para vivir

Grace Hopper, la mujer sin la que te podría tomar 5.000 años instalar Windows

Menor de edad se suicida y lo transmite por Facebook Live

Conozca la nueva programación de La W

La impresionante imagen de un zorro congelado dentro de un bloque de hielo

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas