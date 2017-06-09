Madrid, 9 jun (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo A de
la zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:
- 1ª jornada (6 septiembre 2016):
Bulgaria 4 - Luxemburgo 3
Suecia 1 - Holanda 1
Bielorrusia 0 - Francia 0
- 2ª jornada (7 octubre 2016)
Luxemburgo 0 - Suecia 1
Holanda 4 - Bielorrusia 1
Francia 4 - Bulgaria 1
- 3ª. jornada (10 octubre)
Holanda 0 - Francia 1
Bielorrusia 1 - Luxemburgo 1
Suecia 3 - Bulgaria 0
- 4ª jornada (11-13 noviembre)
Francia 2 - Suecia 1
Bulgaria 1 - Bielorrusia 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Holanda 3
- 5ª jornada (25 marzo 2017)
Suecia 4 - Bielorrusia 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Francia 3
Bulgaria 2 - Holanda 0
- 6ª jornada (9 junio)
Bielorrusia 2 - Bulgaria 1
Suecia 2 - Francia 1
Holanda 5 - Luxemburgo 0
- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
. ----------------------------
.1. Suecia 6 4 1 1 12 4 13
.2. Francia 6 4 1 1 11 5 13
.3. Holanda 6 3 1 2 13 6 10
.4. Bulgaria 6 3 0 3 9 12 9
.5. Bielorrusia 6 1 2 3 4 11 5
.6. Luxemburgo 6 0 1 5 6 17 1
-- Próximas jornadas:
- 7ª jornada (31 agosto)
Francia . - Holanda .
Luxemburgo . - Bielorrusia .
Bulgaria . - Suecia .
- 8ª. jornada (3 septiembre)
Bielorrusia . - Suecia .
Holanda . - Bulgaria .
Francia . - Luxemburgo .
- 9ª. jornada (7 octubre)
Suecia . - Luxemburgo .
Bielorrusia . - Holanda .
Bulgaria . - Francia .
- 10ª jornada (10 octubre)
Luxemburgo . - Bulgaria .
Francia . - Bielorrusia .
Holanda . - Suecia .
