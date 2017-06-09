Hable con el programa

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo A

Resultados y clasificación del grupo A de la zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

09/06/2017 - ( hace 10 horas )

Madrid, 9 jun (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo A de la zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:

- 1ª jornada (6 septiembre 2016):

Bulgaria 4 - Luxemburgo 3

Suecia 1 - Holanda 1

Bielorrusia 0 - Francia 0

- 2ª jornada (7 octubre 2016)

Luxemburgo 0 - Suecia 1

Holanda 4 - Bielorrusia 1

Francia 4 - Bulgaria 1

- 3ª. jornada (10 octubre)

Holanda 0 - Francia 1

Bielorrusia 1 - Luxemburgo 1

Suecia 3 - Bulgaria 0

- 4ª jornada (11-13 noviembre)

Francia 2 - Suecia 1

Bulgaria 1 - Bielorrusia 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Holanda 3

- 5ª jornada (25 marzo 2017)

Suecia 4 - Bielorrusia 0

Luxemburgo 1 - Francia 3

Bulgaria 2 - Holanda 0

- 6ª jornada (9 junio)

Bielorrusia 2 - Bulgaria 1

Suecia 2 - Francia 1

Holanda 5 - Luxemburgo 0

- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

. ----------------------------

.1. Suecia 6 4 1 1 12 4 13

.2. Francia 6 4 1 1 11 5 13

.3. Holanda 6 3 1 2 13 6 10

.4. Bulgaria 6 3 0 3 9 12 9

.5. Bielorrusia 6 1 2 3 4 11 5

.6. Luxemburgo 6 0 1 5 6 17 1

-- Próximas jornadas:

- 7ª jornada (31 agosto)

Francia . - Holanda .

Luxemburgo . - Bielorrusia .

Bulgaria . - Suecia .

- 8ª. jornada (3 septiembre)

Bielorrusia . - Suecia .

Holanda . - Bulgaria .

Francia . - Luxemburgo .

- 9ª. jornada (7 octubre)

Suecia . - Luxemburgo .

Bielorrusia . - Holanda .

Bulgaria . - Francia .

- 10ª jornada (10 octubre)

Luxemburgo . - Bulgaria .

Francia . - Bielorrusia .

Holanda . - Suecia .

EFE

jjl-jv/apa/ism

