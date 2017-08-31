Madrid, 31 ago (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del grupo A de
la zona Europea de la fase previa del Mundial 2018:
- 1ª jornada (6 septiembre 2016):
Bulgaria 4 - Luxemburgo 3
Suecia 1 - Holanda 1
Bielorrusia 0 - Francia 0
- 2ª jornada (7 octubre 2016)
Luxemburgo 0 - Suecia 1
Holanda 4 - Bielorrusia 1
Francia 4 - Bulgaria 1
- 3ª. jornada (10 octubre)
Holanda 0 - Francia 1
Bielorrusia 1 - Luxemburgo 1
Suecia 3 - Bulgaria 0
- 4ª jornada (11-13 noviembre)
Francia 2 - Suecia 1
Bulgaria 1 - Bielorrusia 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Holanda 3
- 5ª jornada (25 marzo 2017)
Suecia 4 - Bielorrusia 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Francia 3
Bulgaria 2 - Holanda 0
- 6ª jornada (9 junio)
Bielorrusia 2 - Bulgaria 1
Suecia 2 - Francia 1
Holanda 5 - Luxemburgo 0
- 7ª jornada (31 agosto)
Francia 4 - Holanda 0
Luxemburgo 1 - Bielorrusia 0
Bulgaria 3 - Suecia 2
- Clasificación PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
. ----------------------------
.1. Francia 7 5 1 1 15 5 16
.2. Suecia 7 4 1 2 14 7 13
.3. Bulgaria 7 4 0 3 12 14 12
.4. Holanda 7 3 1 3 13 10 10
.5. Bielorrusia 7 1 2 4 4 12 5
.6. Luxemburgo 7 1 1 5 7 17 4
-- Próximas jornadas:
- 8ª. jornada (3 septiembre)
Bielorrusia . - Suecia .
Holanda . - Bulgaria .
Francia . - Luxemburgo .
- 9ª. jornada (7 octubre)
Suecia . - Luxemburgo .
Bielorrusia . - Holanda .
Bulgaria . - Francia .
- 10ª jornada (10 octubre)
Luxemburgo . - Bulgaria .
Francia . - Bielorrusia .
Holanda . - Suecia . EFE
id/asc