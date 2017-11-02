Madrid, 2 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C de
la Liga Europa
-- Resultados:
- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (19.00)):
Hoffenheim 1 - Braga 2
Estambul Basaksehir 0 - Ludogorets 0
- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (21.05):
Ludogorets 2 - Hoffenheim 1
Braga 2 - Estambul Basaksehir 1
- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (21.05):
Braga 0 - Ludogorets 2
Hoffenheim 3 - Istanbul Basaksehir 1
- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (19.00):
Ludogorets 1 - Braga 1
Estambul Basaksehir 1 - Hoffenheim 1
- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
=================================
.1. Ludogorets 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
.2. Braga 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
.3. Hoffenheim 4 1 1 2 6 6 4
.4. Estambul Basaksehir 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (21.05):
Braga - Hoffenheim
Ludogorets - Estambul Basaksehir
- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (19.00):
Hoffenheim - Ludogorets
Estambul Basaksehir - Braga. EFE
