Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C de la Liga Europa -- Resultados:

02/11/2017 - ( hace 5 horas )

Madrid, 2 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo C de la Liga Europa

-- Resultados:

- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (19.00)):

Hoffenheim 1 - Braga 2

Estambul Basaksehir 0 - Ludogorets 0

- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (21.05):

Ludogorets 2 - Hoffenheim 1

Braga 2 - Estambul Basaksehir 1

- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (21.05):

Braga 0 - Ludogorets 2

Hoffenheim 3 - Istanbul Basaksehir 1

- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (19.00):

Ludogorets 1 - Braga 1

Estambul Basaksehir 1 - Hoffenheim 1

- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

=================================

.1. Ludogorets 4 2 2 0 5 2 8

.2. Braga 4 2 1 1 5 5 7

.3. Hoffenheim 4 1 1 2 6 6 4

.4. Estambul Basaksehir 4 0 2 2 3 6 2

- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (21.05):

Braga - Hoffenheim

Ludogorets - Estambul Basaksehir

- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (19.00):

Hoffenheim - Ludogorets

Estambul Basaksehir - Braga. EFE

