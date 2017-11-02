Hable con el programa

Escuche ahora

Partida W

Con Juan Pablo Barrientos

Síguenos en:

Ciudades

Selecciona tu emisora

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo G

Resultados y clasificación del Grupo G de la Liga Europa .

02/11/2017 - ( hace 3 horas )

Madrid, 2 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo G de la Liga Europa

.

-- Resultados:

- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (21.05):

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2 - Lugano 1

Steaua Bucarest 3 - Viktoria Plzen 0

- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (19.00):

Viktoria Plzen 3 - Hapoel Beer Sheva 1

Lugano 1 - Steaua Bucarest 2

- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (19.00):

Lugano 3 - Viktoria Plzen 2

Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 - Steaua Bucarest 2

- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (21.05):

Viktoria Plzen 4 - Lugano 1

Steaua Bucarest 1 - Hapoel Beer Sheva 1

- Clasificación

PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS

=================================

.1. Steaua Bucarest 4 3 1 0 8 3 10

.2. Viktoria Plzen 4 2 0 2 9 8 6

.3. Hapoel Beer Sheva 4 1 1 2 5 7 4

.4. Lugano 4 1 0 3 6 10 3

- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (19.00):

Lugano - Hapoel Beer Sheva

Viktoria Plzen - Steaua Bucarest

- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (21.05):

Hapoel Beer Sheva - Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucarest - Lugano. EFE

apa/jv/sab

Secciones

Emisoras

Programas