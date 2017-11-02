Madrid, 2 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo G de
la Liga Europa
.
-- Resultados:
- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (21.05):
Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2 - Lugano 1
Steaua Bucarest 3 - Viktoria Plzen 0
- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (19.00):
Viktoria Plzen 3 - Hapoel Beer Sheva 1
Lugano 1 - Steaua Bucarest 2
- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (19.00):
Lugano 3 - Viktoria Plzen 2
Hapoel Beer Sheva 1 - Steaua Bucarest 2
- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (21.05):
Viktoria Plzen 4 - Lugano 1
Steaua Bucarest 1 - Hapoel Beer Sheva 1
- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
=================================
.1. Steaua Bucarest 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
.2. Viktoria Plzen 4 2 0 2 9 8 6
.3. Hapoel Beer Sheva 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
.4. Lugano 4 1 0 3 6 10 3
- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (19.00):
Lugano - Hapoel Beer Sheva
Viktoria Plzen - Steaua Bucarest
- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (21.05):
Hapoel Beer Sheva - Viktoria Plzen
Steaua Bucarest - Lugano. EFE
