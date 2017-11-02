Madrid, 2 nov (EFE).- Resultados y clasificación del Grupo J de
la Liga Europa
.
-- Resultados:
- Jornada 1 (14 septiembre 2017 (21.05):
Zorya 0 - Ostersund 2
Hertha Berlín 0 - Athletic 0
.
- Jornada 2 (28 septiembre 2017 (19.00):
Athletic 0 - Zorya 1
Ostersund 1 - Hertha Berlín 0
- Jornada 3 (19 octubre 2017 (19.00):
Ostersund 2 - Athletic 2
Zorya 2 - Hertha Berlín 1
- Jornada 4 (2 noviembre 2017 (21.05):
Athletic Club 1 - Ostersund 0
Hertha Berlín 2 - Zorya 0
- Clasificación
PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTS
=================================
.1. Ostersund 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
.2. Zorya 4 2 0 2 3 5 6
.3. Athletic 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
.4. Hertha Berlín 4 1 1 2 3 3 4
- Jornada 5 (23 noviembre 2017 (19.00):
Ostersund - Zorya
Athletic - Hertha Berlín
- Jornada 6 (7 diciembre 2017 (21.05):
Zorya - Athletic
Zorya - Athletic
Hertha Berlín - Ostersund.
