Conozca a Nina Daniele, la nueva Playmate 2018

La modelo aseguró en La W que además del modelaje se dedica a escribir poesía.

Nina Daniele. Foto: Instagram Nina Daniele

11/05/2018 - ( hace 1 horas )

I want to thank everyone who has supported me. I wish there was a more sincere way to do this. I try my hardest to thank everyone who takes the time to show me love and support but I never feel like I’m doing enough. I enjoy talking to everyone, learning from everyone and being able to laugh at myself and laugh with you laughing at me lol. I’m not a revolutionary, I’m not an activist, I’m just a girl that loves memes and fashion who sometimes takes pictures and probably makes most of my family cringe lol. I show you at my best and at my worst and everything in between because I don’t ever want to project the idea that I’m more than what I am but that’s ok. I just want to show that no matter who or how you are, you’re enough. No matter what anyone says about you, you can do whatever you set your mind to and that if you give love you will receive love and I think you all proved that. I don’t wanna get all sappy and shit but thank you for believing in me as much as I believe I myself and then some. One day I’ll be able to really show you how much you mean to me. Until then, I’m just gonna keep making memes, posting tits and ass and sometimes writing emotional captions 😂 I love you guys, thank you. Photo by @johnschell #happy #grateful #smile #tgif #NinaDaniele #NinaDrama #TheSAVAGEbunny

Una publicación compartida de NINA DRAMA TheSAVAGEbunny (@ninamariedaniele) el

