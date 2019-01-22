Hable con el programa

Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2019

Los premios se concederán el próximo 24 de febrero en una gala que por primera vez en tres décadasno contará con un presentador.

Oscar nomidados. Foto: Getty Images

22/01/2019 - ( hace 1 horas )

Hoy la academia de Hollywood reveló quienes son los nominados a los premios Oscar que se celebrarán este 24 de febrero. Roma, que partía como favorita, ha conseguido diez nominaciones, entre ellas a mejor película, mejor dirección y mejor guión.

Lamentablemente la película Pájaros de Verano, que estaba preseleccionada, no quedo dentro de los nominados.

Estos son los elegidos por la academia:

 

Mejor actriz de reparto: 

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” 

Emma Stone, “The Favourite” 

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite” 

Mejor diseño de vestuario 

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Mejor mezcla de sonido 

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Mejor edición de sonido 

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Mejor corto animado 

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Mejor guion original 

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Mejor actor de reparto 

Mahersala Ali (Green Book) 

Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?) 

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Rockwell (Vice) 

Sam Elliot (A Star is Born) 

Mejor corto 

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Mejor película de habla no inglesa 

Capernaum - Líbano

Cold War - Polonia

Never look Away -  Alemania

Roma – México

Shoplifters - Japón

Mejor edición 

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book 

Bohemian Rhapsody 

The Favorite

Vice 

Mejor corto documental 

Black Sheep 

End Game

Lifeboat

A night at the garden 

Period. End of sentence. 

Mejor documental 

Free Solo 

Minding the Gap 

RBG

Of Fathers and Sons 

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening 

Mejor Diseño de Producción 

Black Panther 

Mary Poppins Returns 

The Favourite

First Man 

Roma 

Mejor Cinematografía 

Cold War

Roma 

The Fvaourite

A Star is Born

Never Look Away 

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Infinity War 

Christopher Robin 

First One

Ready Player One 

Solo: A Star Wars Story 

Mejor maquillaje 

Border

Mary Queen of Scots 

Vice

Mejor película animada 

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai 

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spiderman: into the Spider-verse 

Mejor canción original 

All the Stars - Black Panther

Shallow - A Star is Born 

I'll Fight - RBG

The place where lost things go - Mary Poppins 

When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs 

Mejor Guión Adaptado 

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs 

BlacKkKlansman

Can you ever forgive me? 

A Star is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk 

Mejor Actor Principal 

Rami Malek 

Bradley Cooper

Christian Bale

Willem Dafoe 

Viggo Mortensen 

Mejor Actriz Principal 

Yalitza  Aparicio 

Lady Gaga

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman 

Melissa Mc Carthy

Mejor Película

Black Panther

Green Book

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

Vice

La Favorita

