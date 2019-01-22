Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2019

Hoy la academia de Hollywood reveló quienes son los nominados a los premios Oscar que se celebrarán este 24 de febrero. Roma, que partía como favorita, ha conseguido diez nominaciones, entre ellas a mejor película, mejor dirección y mejor guión.
Lamentablemente la película Pájaros de Verano, que estaba preseleccionada, no quedo dentro de los nominados.
Estos son los elegidos por la academia:
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Mejor diseño de vestuario
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“The Favourite”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
Mejor mezcla de sonido
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
Mejor edición de sonido
“A Quiet Place”
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“Roma”
Mejor corto animado
“Animal Behaviour”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
Mejor guion original
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahersala Ali (Green Book)
Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)
Mejor corto
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”
“Skin”
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Capernaum - Líbano
Cold War - Polonia
Never look Away - Alemania
Roma – México
Shoplifters - Japón
Mejor edición
BlacKkKlansman
Green Book
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favorite
Vice
Mejor corto documental
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A night at the garden
Period. End of sentence.
Mejor documental
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
RBG
Of Fathers and Sons
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Mejor Cinematografía
Cold War
Roma
The Fvaourite
A Star is Born
Never Look Away
Mejores efectos visuales
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First One
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Mejor maquillaje
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Mejor película animada
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spiderman: into the Spider-verse
Mejor canción original
All the Stars - Black Panther
Shallow - A Star is Born
I'll Fight - RBG
The place where lost things go - Mary Poppins
When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mejor Guión Adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can you ever forgive me?
A Star is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mejor Actor Principal
Rami Malek
Bradley Cooper
Christian Bale
Willem Dafoe
Viggo Mortensen
Mejor Actriz Principal
Yalitza Aparicio
Lady Gaga
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Melissa Mc Carthy
Mejor Película
Black Panther
Green Book
Roma
Ha nacido una estrella
Vice
La Favorita