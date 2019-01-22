Estos son los nominados a los Oscar 2019

Hoy la academia de Hollywood reveló quienes son los nominados a los premios Oscar que se celebrarán este 24 de febrero. Roma, que partía como favorita, ha conseguido diez nominaciones, entre ellas a mejor película, mejor dirección y mejor guión.

Lamentablemente la película Pájaros de Verano, que estaba preseleccionada, no quedo dentro de los nominados.

Estos son los elegidos por la academia:

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Mejor mezcla de sonido

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Mejor edición de sonido

“A Quiet Place”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

Mejor corto animado

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Mejor guion original

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahersala Ali (Green Book)

Richard E. Grant (Can you ever forgive me?)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)

Mejor corto

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Capernaum - Líbano

Cold War - Polonia

Never look Away - Alemania

Roma – México

Shoplifters - Japón

Mejor edición

BlacKkKlansman

Green Book

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favorite

Vice

Mejor corto documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A night at the garden

Period. End of sentence.

Mejor documental

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

RBG

Of Fathers and Sons

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Black Panther

Mary Poppins Returns

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Mejor Cinematografía

Cold War

Roma

The Fvaourite

A Star is Born

Never Look Away

Mejores efectos visuales

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First One

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Mejor maquillaje

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Mejor película animada

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spiderman: into the Spider-verse

Mejor canción original

All the Stars - Black Panther

Shallow - A Star is Born

I'll Fight - RBG

The place where lost things go - Mary Poppins

When a cowboy trades his spurs for wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mejor Guión Adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can you ever forgive me?

A Star is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mejor Actor Principal

Rami Malek

Bradley Cooper

Christian Bale

Willem Dafoe

Viggo Mortensen

Mejor Actriz Principal

Yalitza Aparicio

Lady Gaga

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Melissa Mc Carthy

Mejor Película

Black Panther

Green Book

Roma

Ha nacido una estrella

Vice

La Favorita