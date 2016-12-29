"Fui mimo y mascota de la universidad, nunca pensé que me iba servir para mi carrera"

con Equipo W
Doug Jones . Foto: Getty Images
En diálogo con W Fin de Semana, Doug Jones hizo un recuento de los personajes que más ha disfrutado interpretar y cómo llegó a convertirse en uno de esos actores cuyo rostro tal vez no sea muy conocido, pero que trasciende con papeles memorables y únicos.
¿Sigue sin saber quién es Doug Jones? Con estas fotos lo conocerá.
