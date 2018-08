Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial Aretha Franklin

PRIMERA HORA

Think - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

I knew you were waiting - George Michael & Aretha Franklin

Baby i love you - Aretha Franklin

Precius lord - Aretha Franklin

A natural woman - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

Rocksteady - Aretha Franklin

Nessun dorma - Aretha Franklin

Ain´t no way - Aretha Franklin

Don´t play that song - Aretha Franklin

I never loved a man - Aretha Franklin

Respect - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

Ever changing times - Aretha Franklin & Michael McDonald

Good to me as i am to you - Aretha Franklin

Day dreaming - Aretha Franklin

Let it by - Aretha Franklin

----------------------------

SEGUNDA HORA

Bridge over troubled water - Aretha Franklin

Spirit in the dark - Aretha Franklin & Ray Charles

Mary, don´t you weep - Aretha Franklin

Angel - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

Get it right - Aretha Franklin

Until you come back - Stevie Wonder & Aretha Franklin

What a fool believes - Aretha Franklin

Freeway of love - Aretha Franklin

----------------------------

TERCERA HORA

Oh happy day - Aretha Franklin & Mavis Staples

Jumpin´jack flash - Aretha Franklin

People get ready - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

It Isn´t, it wasn´t, it ain´t never gonna be - Whitney Houston & Aretha Franklin

Border song - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

Rolling in the deep - Aretha Franklin

What Y´all came to do - Aretha Franklin & John Legend

Sister are doin´it for themselves - Aretha Franklin & Euryhmics

Chain of fools - Aretha Franklin & Mariah Carey

My country this of thee - Aretha Franklin

I say a little prayer - Aretha Franklin With the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra