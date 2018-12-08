Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones a la luz

PRIMERA HORA
La luz - Juanes
New light - John Mayer
Light it up - Major Lazer
Lights - Ellie Goulding
Light my fire - The Doors
Bendita tu luz - Mana
Light - San Holo
Light on - Maggie Rogers
Light of the seven - Ramin Djawadi
Lights down low - MAX
Lights out - Royal Blood
SEGUNDA HORA
Lights on - Shawn Mendes
Light headed - David Guetta
Luz de día - Enanitos Verdes
Light of the world - Planetshakers
Lightning strike - Judas Priest
Un millón de años luz - Soda Stereo
Traveling light - Cliff DeMarks
Dance into the light - Phil Colins
Shine a light - The Rolling Stones
Blinded by the light - Bruce Springsteen
Red lights - Tiesto
Green Light - Lorde
TERCERA HORA
Shed a light - Robin Schulz
Lights out, words gone - Bombay Bicycle Club
Red morning light - Kings of Leon
The light is always green - The Housemartins
Paradise by the dashboard light - Meat Loaf
One more light - Linkin Park
Crying lightning - Arctic Monkeys
Ride the lighnting - Metallica
Lost in your light - Dua Lipa Ft Miguel
Flashing lights - Kanye West
Christmas lights - Coldplay