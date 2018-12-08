Hable con el programa

Julio Sánchez Cristo DJ: Especial canciones a la luz

La mejor selección musical con la voz de siempre, la voz original de La W.

08/12/2018 - ( hace 52 minutos )

PRIMERA HORA 

La luz - Juanes

New light - John Mayer 

Light it up - Major Lazer 

Lights - Ellie Goulding  

Light my fire - The Doors 

Bendita tu luz - Mana    

Light - San Holo 

Light on - Maggie Rogers 

Light of the seven - Ramin Djawadi

Lights down low - MAX 

Lights out - Royal Blood 

----------------------------

SEGUNDA HORA 

Lights on - Shawn Mendes 

Light headed - David Guetta 

Luz de día - Enanitos Verdes 

Light of the world - Planetshakers 

Lightning strike - Judas Priest 

Un millón de años luz - Soda Stereo 

Traveling light - Cliff DeMarks 

Dance into the light - Phil Colins  

Shine a light - The Rolling Stones 

Blinded by the light - Bruce Springsteen 

Red lights - Tiesto 

Green Light - Lorde 

----------------------------

TERCERA HORA 

Shed a light - Robin Schulz 

Lights out, words gone - Bombay Bicycle Club 

Red morning light - Kings of Leon 

The light is always green - The Housemartins  

Paradise by the dashboard light - Meat Loaf

One more light - Linkin Park 

Crying lightning - Arctic Monkeys 

Ride the lighnting - Metallica 

Lost in your light - Dua Lipa Ft Miguel 

Flashing lights - Kanye West 

Christmas lights - Coldplay 

